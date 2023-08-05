Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court upholds order on Bharath Series registration for private sector staff 

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 26, 2021 introduced a new registration mark for new motor vehicles called BH series.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the state transport department against a single-judge order, directing the transport commissioner to register vehicles of private company employees under the Bharath Series (BH Series).

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order.
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 26, 2021 introduced a new registration mark for new motor vehicles called BH series.

It was made available to defence personnel, employees of central/state government and private sector companies/organisations, which are having their offices in four or more states/union territories.

The state transport commissioner on December 20, 2021 issued a communication to register new non-transport vehicles of persons, excluding private sector employees, under BH Series registration.  

This was challenged by private persons before a single judge on December 16, 2022, who quashed the communication and directed the commissioner to register the motor vehicles of the petitioners.  The state challenged this by filing appeals before the division bench.

