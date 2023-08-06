Bengaluru man, wife kill 60-yr-old mom for property

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old woman has been murdered by her son and his wife over a property at Yerthiganahalli in Devanahalli. The victim is Chinamma. Her son Raghavendra and daughter-in-law Sudha are now in police custody.

Chinamma had lost her husband a year ago. The victim had decided to sell her property and equally share among her two sons. Raghavendra, her first son, who wanted a bigger share in the property, was fighting with Chinamma.

On Saturday morning, when Chinamma was going to collect firewood, her son and his wife followed her. They fought with her and hit her head with a weapon. They then called the ambulance and shifted Chinamma to the hospital where she was declared dead.

