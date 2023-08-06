Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man, wife kill 60-yr-old mom for property

The victim had decided to sell her property and equally share among her two sons. Raghavendra, her first son, who wanted a bigger share in the property, was fighting with Chinamma.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old woman has been  murdered by her son and his wife over a property at Yerthiganahalli in Devanahalli. The victim is Chinamma. Her son Raghavendra and daughter-in-law Sudha are now in police custody.

Chinamma had lost her husband a year ago. The victim had decided to sell her property and equally share among her two sons. Raghavendra, her first son, who wanted a bigger share in the property, was fighting with Chinamma.

On Saturday morning, when Chinamma was going to collect firewood, her son and his wife followed her. They fought with her  and hit her head with a weapon. They then called the ambulance and shifted Chinamma to the hospital where she was declared dead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp