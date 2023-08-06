Housekeeping staffer dies after hotel gate falls on her head

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old housekeeping staff member died on the spot when a huge sliding gate of a four-star hotel on Bengaluru-Tumakuru main road in the city fell on her. The incident happened when the victim was sweeping the premises of Hotel Leroy Grand in RMC Yard police station limits on Tuesday between 9.30 am and 9.35 am.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The victim has been identified as Gangamma, a resident of Parimala Nagar in Nandini Layout. Her husband B Mariyappa filed a complaint against Mohan, said to be the owner of the four-star hotel, Shankarappa, general manager, and another person after the incident.

Around 9.30 am, Mariyappa received a phone call from his sister after the incident. She told Mariyappa that Gangamma sustained severe head injuries after the hotel’s gate fell on her and she has been shifted to a nearby private hospital.

When Mariyappa rushed to the hospital, he was informed about his wife’s death. Mariyappa, who visited the hotel along with his relatives, found out that the gate was not fixed properly and his wife died due to negligence on the part of the hotel owner and staff members.

Booked

“We suspect that the sliding iron gate was not fixed properly. Only half of the gate should have been opened. But on that fateful day, a staff member opened the gate fully. The gate, which had no support, fell on Gangamma causing her serious head injuries. A case has been registered against the hotel owner and other staff members. Police have initiated action against them. They have been booked for causing her death by negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer.

Gangamma, who joined the hotel six months ago, had four children. She was the sole bread-earner of the family as her husband is an alcoholic. The hotel is said to have paid compensation to the victim’s family members.

Meanwhile, general manager of the hotel Shankarappa said that the matter has been settled. The hotel management has given compensation to the victim’s family members. They have accepted it.

“It was just like any other incident and nothing big to report,” he said.

