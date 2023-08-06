Home Cities Bengaluru

Housekeeping staffer dies after hotel gate falls on her head

The incident happened when the victim was sweeping the premises of Hotel Leroy Grand in RMC Yard police station limits on Tuesday between 9.30 am and 9.35 am.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 43-year-old housekeeping staff member died on the spot when a huge sliding gate of a four-star hotel on Bengaluru-Tumakuru main road in the city fell on her. The incident happened when the victim was sweeping the premises of Hotel Leroy Grand in RMC Yard police station limits on Tuesday between 9.30 am and 9.35 am.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The victim has been identified as Gangamma, a resident of Parimala Nagar in Nandini Layout. Her husband B Mariyappa filed a complaint against Mohan, said to be the owner of the four-star hotel, Shankarappa, general manager, and another person after the incident.

Around 9.30 am, Mariyappa received a phone call from his sister after the incident. She told Mariyappa that Gangamma sustained severe head injuries after the hotel’s gate fell on her and she has been shifted to a nearby private hospital.

When Mariyappa rushed to the hospital, he was informed about his wife’s death. Mariyappa, who visited the hotel along with his relatives, found out that the gate was not fixed properly and his wife died due to negligence on the part of the hotel owner and staff members.

Booked
“We suspect that the sliding iron gate was not fixed properly. Only half of the gate should have been opened. But on that fateful day, a staff member opened the gate fully. The gate, which had no support, fell on Gangamma causing her serious head injuries. A case has been registered against the hotel owner and other staff members. Police have initiated action against them. They have been booked for causing her death by negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer.

Gangamma, who joined the hotel six months ago, had four children. She was the sole bread-earner of the family as her husband is an alcoholic. The hotel is said to have paid compensation to the victim’s family members.

Meanwhile, general manager of the hotel Shankarappa said that the matter has been settled. The hotel management has given compensation to the victim’s family members. They have accepted it. 
“It was just like any other incident and nothing big to report,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp