Intensified Indhradhanush Mission 5.0 vaccination programme from tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Intensified Indhradhanush Mission (IMI) 5.0, aiming to enhance immunisation coverage for all vaccines specified in the National Immunisation schedule, will begin in Karnataka on Monday.

The nationwide programme will be held in three phases - first phase (August 7-12), second phase (September 11-16) and third phase (October 9-14). IMI will target left out children and pregnant women from high-risk areas like slums, peri-urban areas, construction sites and migrant workers for the timely vaccination as per the National Immunisation Programme. In total, 1,65,000 children (0-5 age group) and 32, 917 pregnant women have been identified to be vaccinated from 16,516 high-risk areas in Karnataka.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - 5, Karnataka has an immunisation coverage of 84.1% and measles/rubella-1 coverage of 91%. Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, BBMP, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysore, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir are high-risk districts, said the health department. Efforts are on to train health workers in 24,973 sessions to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

BENGALURU: The Intensified Indhradhanush Mission (IMI) 5.0, aiming to enhance immunisation coverage for all vaccines specified in the National Immunisation schedule, will begin in Karnataka on Monday. The nationwide programme will be held in three phases - first phase (August 7-12), second phase (September 11-16) and third phase (October 9-14). IMI will target left out children and pregnant women from high-risk areas like slums, peri-urban areas, construction sites and migrant workers for the timely vaccination as per the National Immunisation Programme. In total, 1,65,000 children (0-5 age group) and 32, 917 pregnant women have been identified to be vaccinated from 16,516 high-risk areas in Karnataka. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - 5, Karnataka has an immunisation coverage of 84.1% and measles/rubella-1 coverage of 91%. Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, BBMP, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysore, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir are high-risk districts, said the health department. Efforts are on to train health workers in 24,973 sessions to ensure smooth implementation of the programme. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });