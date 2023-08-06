Rowdy hacked to death near Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minutes after coming out of jail, a notorious rowdy sheeter was hacked to death a few meters away from the Parappana Agrahara central prisons on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh alias Siddapura Mahesh, 45. He was married just a month ago.

According to the police, the murder was in retaliation to the killing of another rowdy sheeter in which Mahesh was part of. The accused, who had come on bikes and a SUV, chased and killed him in full public view.

The victim’s gang leader, Shantinagar Linga, was also murdered at his farmhouse at Channarayapatna in December 2020. After Linga’s murder, Mahesh and his associates had killed the member of the rival gang identified as Madan of Jayanagar on July 2 near the Banashankari Metro station. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case. Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Mahesh, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case two months back, was released on Friday. The victim was murdered near the Hosa Road junction. His murder is said to be in retaliation to Madan’s murder.

The police are suspecting the involvement of another notorious rowdy sheeter of Wilson Garden area behind Mahesh’s murder. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case.

BENGALURU: Minutes after coming out of jail, a notorious rowdy sheeter was hacked to death a few meters away from the Parappana Agrahara central prisons on Friday night. The victim has been identified as Mahesh alias Siddapura Mahesh, 45. He was married just a month ago. According to the police, the murder was in retaliation to the killing of another rowdy sheeter in which Mahesh was part of. The accused, who had come on bikes and a SUV, chased and killed him in full public view. The victim’s gang leader, Shantinagar Linga, was also murdered at his farmhouse at Channarayapatna in December 2020. After Linga’s murder, Mahesh and his associates had killed the member of the rival gang identified as Madan of Jayanagar on July 2 near the Banashankari Metro station. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case. Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mahesh, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case two months back, was released on Friday. The victim was murdered near the Hosa Road junction. His murder is said to be in retaliation to Madan’s murder. The police are suspecting the involvement of another notorious rowdy sheeter of Wilson Garden area behind Mahesh’s murder. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case.