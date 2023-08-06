Home Cities Bengaluru

Rowdy hacked to death near Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru

The victim, Mahesh, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case two months back, was released on Friday.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minutes after coming out of jail, a notorious rowdy sheeter was hacked to death a few meters away from the Parappana Agrahara central prisons on Friday night. 

The victim has been identified as Mahesh alias Siddapura Mahesh, 45. He was married just a month ago.
According to the police, the murder was in retaliation to the killing of another rowdy sheeter in which Mahesh was part of. The accused, who had come on bikes and a SUV, chased and killed him in full public view.

The victim’s gang leader, Shantinagar Linga, was also murdered at his farmhouse at Channarayapatna in December 2020. After Linga’s murder, Mahesh and his associates had killed the member of the rival gang identified as Madan of Jayanagar on July 2 near the Banashankari Metro station. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case. Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Mahesh, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case two months back, was released on Friday.  The victim was murdered near the Hosa Road junction. His murder is said to be in retaliation to Madan’s murder.

The police are suspecting the involvement of another notorious rowdy sheeter of Wilson Garden area behind Mahesh’s murder. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp