Child Rights panel for shutting down of school  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl at a private school in Bengaluru by the school’s principal, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has asked the education department to shut down the school.

On Friday, the 65-year-old administrative director and principal of a private school in Kachamaranahalli, Varthur, was arrested on charges of raping one of his students, a 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with dyslexia. Following the incident, members of the KSCPCR, including Chairman K Naganna Gowda, visited the school as well as the house of the victim.

Due to the nature of the incident as well as the accused occupying a high position at the school, concern was raised that this was not the first such incident and several students may have been abused in a similar fashion.

This was especially as the accused had lured the victim to his house which was part of the school campus. Due to this, following the KSCPCR visit, the chairman recommended to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to shut down the school.

“Investigations are still ongoing and we have already visited the school and made our report. Compensation has been given to the victim’s family as well. It has been recommended to the education department to shut down the school,” the chairman said.

