Home Cities Bengaluru

Child Rights panel for shutting down of school  

Following the incident, members of the KSCPCR, including Chairman K Naganna Gowda, visited the school as well as the house of the victim.

Published: 07th August 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl at a private school in Bengaluru by the school’s principal, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has asked the education department to shut down the school.

On Friday, the 65-year-old administrative director and principal of a private school in Kachamaranahalli, Varthur, was arrested on charges of raping one of his students, a 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with dyslexia. Following the incident, members of the KSCPCR, including Chairman K Naganna Gowda, visited the school as well as the house of the victim.

Due to the nature of the incident as well as the accused occupying a high position at the school, concern was raised that this was not the first such incident and several students may have been abused in a similar fashion.

This was especially as the accused had lured the victim to his house which was part of the school campus. Due to this, following the KSCPCR visit, the chairman recommended to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to shut down the school.

“Investigations are still ongoing and we have already visited the school and made our report. Compensation has been given to the victim’s family as well. It has been recommended to the education department to shut down the school,” the chairman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape Bengaluru KSCPCR
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp