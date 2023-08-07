Home Cities Bengaluru

Targeted killings going on in Jammu and Kashmir, says Madhu Purnima Kishwar

Condemning the killings in Jammu province, she recalled incidents of migrant labourers from Bihar being killed, and not allowing people from other states in Jammu.

Published: 07th August 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Until today, no political party has said that Kashmiri Pandits are living in exile, nobody has addressed that they are scared to go back to their homelands, said author and activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar. “Today, targeted killings are happening in all parts of the country and we need to join the dots, these are all examples of demographic invasion and terrorism spreading everywhere, starting from Jammu,” the activist said, speaking at an event in the city on Sunday. 

Condemning the killings in Jammu province, she recalled incidents of migrant labourers from Bihar being killed, and not allowing people from other states in Jammu. She called it a “big security risk” and an agenda-driven tactic to capture the entire Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) area. Taking part in the talk on demographic invasion in the Jammu province named ‘Is Jammu going the Kashmir way?’ organised by Kashmiri Hindu Cultural Welfare Trust in Bengaluru, she said Hindu families don’t want to keep their children in J&K as they see no future there. 

She alleged that most of the funds given for development are going to Kashmir, while Jammu gets only a small fraction, despite the abolition of Article 370. “The mainstream media is portraying that peace has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last year, and the valley is back to normal but nobody is talking about how Hindu colonies are being held hostage, and they are forced to leave their homes under threat,” said Kishwar. She added that different strategies are being adopted to change the narrative. 

Former additional chief secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Madabhushi Madan Gopal said, “Our democracy is being threatened by demographic imbalance. There is a huge cultural threat because of demographic dividend in different pockets of India.” He added that “incremental interpretations (identifying small acts of violence) will not stop terrorism.” We need to understand narratives and the larger agenda, be vigilant about them and change them. “We cannot let India go the Kashmir way,” Gopal stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandits Madhu Purnima Kishwar Jammu and Kashmir targeted killings
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp