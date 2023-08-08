4 panels to probe BBMP works from 2019 to 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has constituted four separate expert inquiry committees to conduct a thorough probe into projects and programmes executed under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) between financial years 2019-20 and 2022-23.

There were allegations that under the previous BJP government, bills were paid without works executed, Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) was violated in issuing tenders, the quality was not maintained and approved works were not executed. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a special inquiry.

Following the chief minister’s approval, the Urban Development Department has ordered that four separate committees, each headed by an IAS officer, be formed.

Senior IAS officer Ujwal Kumar Ghosh will head a four-member team to probe solid waste management works. Amlan Aditya Biswas will helm a six-member team to probe development works and permission granted to lay optic fibrres.

PC Jaffar will head a four-member committee to inquire into storm water drain works, approval of map and occupancy certificates. Dr Vishal R’s five-member team will probe lake development and smart city works.

According to the government order, retired chief engineers, PWD Captain RR Doddihal and Basavarakoti and retired KPTCL assistant executive engineer T Prabhakar will assist Ghosh.

PWD chief engineers Prabhakar D Hammige and K Mohan, retired general manager of National Highways Authority of India Jwalendra Kumar and two retired PWD executive engineers Basavaraj Saunshimath and NS Mohan will assist Biswas.

Retired EICR secretary SB Siddagangappa, retired PWD chief engineer HR Ramakrishna and retired PWD executive engineer Mallesh will assist Jaffar. Retired PWD chief engineer Beese Gowda, three retired PWD executive engineers HP Prakash, Srikanth and H Kumar and retired assistant executive engineer GS Gopinath will be the members of the committee into lake development and smart city works.

The committees have been directed to file reports within 30 days.

