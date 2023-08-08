Home Cities Bengaluru

4 panels to probe BBMP works from 2019 to 2022

There were allegations that under the previous BJP government, bills were paid without works executed

Published: 08th August 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government has constituted four separate expert inquiry committees to conduct a thorough probe into projects and programmes executed under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) between financial years 2019-20 and 2022-23.

There were allegations that under the previous BJP government, bills were paid without works executed, Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) was violated in issuing tenders, the quality was not maintained and approved works were not executed. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a special inquiry.

Following the chief minister’s approval, the Urban Development Department has ordered that four separate committees, each headed by an IAS officer, be formed.

Senior IAS officer Ujwal Kumar Ghosh will head a four-member team to probe solid waste management works. Amlan Aditya Biswas will helm a six-member team to probe development works and permission granted to lay optic fibrres.

PC Jaffar will head a four-member committee to inquire into storm water drain works, approval of map and occupancy certificates. Dr Vishal R’s five-member team will probe lake development and smart city works.

According to the government order, retired chief engineers, PWD Captain RR Doddihal and Basavarakoti and retired KPTCL assistant executive engineer T Prabhakar will assist Ghosh.

PWD chief engineers Prabhakar D Hammige and K Mohan, retired general manager of National Highways Authority of India Jwalendra Kumar and two retired PWD executive engineers Basavaraj Saunshimath and NS Mohan will assist Biswas.

Retired EICR secretary SB Siddagangappa, retired PWD chief engineer HR Ramakrishna and retired PWD executive engineer Mallesh will assist Jaffar. Retired PWD chief engineer Beese Gowda, three retired PWD executive engineers HP Prakash, Srikanth and H Kumar and retired assistant executive engineer GS Gopinath will be the members of the committee into lake development and smart city works.
The committees have been directed to file reports within 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Probe Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp