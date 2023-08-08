Getting along

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you noticed how much pressure we put on ourselves to like the people that the people we love like? This is especially true at the beginning of a relationship. Meeting friends or family is such a big step for this reason.

When your beloved wants you to meet their favourite people, there is a lot of such trepidation. Will there be some instant connection? Will you be able to get along with each other? What if something about their appearance, or just their presence is somehow a turn off for you? What if their politics, religion or anything else in their belief system is absolutely horrible and antithetical to your own? What if they don’t follow the same people you do on social media, or don’t share the same interests, or worse if their sense of humour is not at all aligned with your own?

What if you do not like them at all? What if instinctively we just don’t want them around as much as possible?

While we may not have romantic competition in these spaces, there is some truth to the idea that the friends and family we meet are still competition for the mind space and emotional space of the person in whom we are interested. There is only that much time and energy we each have, and we cannot limitlessly engage with everyone. When we meet someone else who is significant for our person, there are parts of us that tries to assess how much space and time the other will take and how they will accommodate us as the new person in their dynamic. We may not necessarily be asking these questions as openly, but chances are that we are looking at a whole lot of cues to make an assessment.

How close to your person are they sitting? What kind of rights do they assume on each other? Do they touch each other all the time? How are they talking with and about each other? What names do they use? What does your person tolerate about their friend with affection that you may not have seen acceptance for yourself with them?

What we see as an instinctive dislike might really be our subconscious judgment about the dynamics between these people, and how it affects us. It is an important piece of information if these people are going to be a significant part of your lives together in the coming months and years. Just trying to ignore it may not necessarily be helpful, and yet, just completely going by your gut feeling and demanding restrictions on the pre-existing relationships might not help either.

So, what can you do?

The trick, as with any such things, is often in bringing what’s subconscious to the conscious. If we recognise that our instinctive feeling is because of such factors, understand them and then try to express ourselves, it can help. Better communication can maybe lead us to a better relationship. It is still a maybe though. Love is complex and who knows what can happen!

