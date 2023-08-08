No tax to relax!

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have spent the last week ‘chillin’. Not in the proverbial sense, but observing life and its complexities with a certain sense of detachment. If you think I have run off to join some secret sect, that speculation is furthest from the truth! A ‘detachment’ example being: two of my closest male-friends were in a deep discussion after a satisfying lunch at home.

They expounded on everything under the sun, especially about non-compliancy with rules (they are the original baby-boomers) while I nonchalantly checked my phone. On being asked why I was not neck-deep in an argument (as is usually the case), I replied that I prudently choose my battles. Too many arguments, opinions and view-points only lead to an unbearable cacophony of shrill voices. My friend Saeed Mirza, author, filmmaker and an intellectual, always laments of the passing of those ‘gup-shup’ days of ‘discussions’ in a ‘nukkad’ (street corner) over hot cups of chai. I concur!

Not to say the violence that erupts all over our country doesn’t upset me. The women, children and common-folk are targeted and are the most vulnerable because they are unprotected. They say that ‘the meek shall inherit the earth’. There must be something left of the earth to inherit right? Therefore, I chill…

The Bailliage of India, La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the elite international gastronomic society, held their dinner at the Japanese restaurant Izu, Ritz-Carlton. A room full of genteel people, partaking on the best Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, (very akin to the Washoku’ cuisine) and sipping on an excellent selection of sake make for the best company. GM George Kuruvilla made sure we went ‘Viva La Chaîne’!

I was in ‘chill’ mode. So I excused myself early, discarded my heels and jacket and put on my dancing shoes and scarf and headed straight for The Four Seasons where my good friend Reuben Kataria called the who’s-who of Bangalore to celebrate ‘Copitas’ winning the best bar accolade twice in a row. Needless to say the DJ and bartenders made sure that the guests were on full-on party mode. I was surprised to see ‘la elegancia’ of namma-ooru take a chill-pill and let their hair down!

I rubbed the sleep out of my eyes and landed up at the only authentic Irish Pub, Dublin, ITC Windsor Manor at the invitation of another good ‘Goan’ friend Deepak Menezes. I have been biting at the bits to restore this pub to its former glory and I was touched that Deepak invited me to witness the fabulous overhaul. The cocktails and gourmet ‘pub-grub’ that rolled out of its kitchen had me gasping with delight. Kudos!

My week of gourmet renditions floweth over! The gregarious couple, chefs Nalini and Surinder Sadhu called us to experience the ‘epitome of Kashmiri Pandit and Wazwaan cuisine at Riwaz, Ritz-Carlton. I love that the name of their restaurant, Matamaal, literally means ‘maternal grandma’s home’. Kashmiri Pandit cuisine is quite different from the Muslim Wazwaan cuisine but surprisingly Pandit dishes contain a fair share of meats too.

The gentle aromatic nuances of the food, the spices and the heady taste of saffron completely mesmerized me. Chef Nalini and I chatted through the evening and as we left, she draped a pair of traditional Kashmiri (faux) Dehjoors (long earrings) on my ears.

It pays to chill!

