The velvet wolves & the shamed red riding hood

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We live in strange times; of deepening insensitivities and absolute lack of fear of the law. Last year, an elderly gentleman had to pay with his life for objecting to loud music being played by three men in the neighbourhood late at night...Last week, three uncouth men beat up a senior citizen, his son – an aeronautical engineer and daughter – a software engineer when they objected to them urinating in front of their house.

All this within a small distance away from the traffic cops. This incident does not speak about the impunity of these goons alone; more importantly, the fact that people have lost respect and fear of law is worrisome and dangerous. Who will react to a smallest issue or incident is no longer a predictable guess. Heinous crimes like murder and rape have become routine.

A girl dare not refuse a boy. He will kill her or main her for life. A pregnant woman cannot walk home back safely. She will be accosted, bribed and killed by a lecherous man. A principal can rape a second class student and believe that he can camouflage paedophilia behind his farcical pedagogy. A dance teacher can not only rape his girl student; he can also make videos of his disgusting act and blackmail her into having sex with his friends.

Why are humans turning savages? This is not about lack of laws. It is all about how we bring up our sons. How Indian families crave male lineage and pack them up with pseudo machismo. It is how women, who are the worst victims of gender disparity, contribute to patriarchal heft by grooming their sons to believe that females are a lesser and weaker gender and that it is the bounden duty of the male to control them under the garb of protection.

My anger is at this assumption that women are weak and need to be protected. Women don’t need laws to protect them. They don’t need an assurance that a dress code will protect them either. They don’t need men to be scared of the police, the judiciary and the prison. What they need is right parenting; from the time they are born; gain cognition to adolescence and early adulthood. I have often heard mothers expressing concern about their daughter’s safety, in educational institutions, roads, public places etc.

The wolves are often found at home and get away with their lustful behaviour because the shame and burden of exposing them is borne by the girl or the woman. I’ve often come across confidential narrations by women, who share their pain, anger and guilt of being violated by their relatives at a very young age and were asked to shut up by their mothers, aunts or elderly female relatives for the sake of family honour. A child seldom tells a lie. It is the adult, who breaks their trust and victimises them into life long suffering of self mistrust and skewed relationships.

Rape is a heinous attempt to assert power on the other – a violent act of botched manhood. Stripping and parading women in nude is a blatant show of power as if women were trophies won in a war. There is no difference where women are placed, in which region of the world, which time frame. Women need to know that the burden of rape and stripping them naked is on the men. A woman can, and must pick up her clothes from inside the vaults of the diseased mindset and walk free without any shame. The law and its custodians will do what they must. Society can be where it was and will continue to remain, fearing the bad and the ‘mighty.’

BENGALURU: We live in strange times; of deepening insensitivities and absolute lack of fear of the law. Last year, an elderly gentleman had to pay with his life for objecting to loud music being played by three men in the neighbourhood late at night...Last week, three uncouth men beat up a senior citizen, his son – an aeronautical engineer and daughter – a software engineer when they objected to them urinating in front of their house. All this within a small distance away from the traffic cops. This incident does not speak about the impunity of these goons alone; more importantly, the fact that people have lost respect and fear of law is worrisome and dangerous. Who will react to a smallest issue or incident is no longer a predictable guess. Heinous crimes like murder and rape have become routine. A girl dare not refuse a boy. He will kill her or main her for life. A pregnant woman cannot walk home back safely. She will be accosted, bribed and killed by a lecherous man. A principal can rape a second class student and believe that he can camouflage paedophilia behind his farcical pedagogy. A dance teacher can not only rape his girl student; he can also make videos of his disgusting act and blackmail her into having sex with his friends.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Why are humans turning savages? This is not about lack of laws. It is all about how we bring up our sons. How Indian families crave male lineage and pack them up with pseudo machismo. It is how women, who are the worst victims of gender disparity, contribute to patriarchal heft by grooming their sons to believe that females are a lesser and weaker gender and that it is the bounden duty of the male to control them under the garb of protection. My anger is at this assumption that women are weak and need to be protected. Women don’t need laws to protect them. They don’t need an assurance that a dress code will protect them either. They don’t need men to be scared of the police, the judiciary and the prison. What they need is right parenting; from the time they are born; gain cognition to adolescence and early adulthood. I have often heard mothers expressing concern about their daughter’s safety, in educational institutions, roads, public places etc. The wolves are often found at home and get away with their lustful behaviour because the shame and burden of exposing them is borne by the girl or the woman. I’ve often come across confidential narrations by women, who share their pain, anger and guilt of being violated by their relatives at a very young age and were asked to shut up by their mothers, aunts or elderly female relatives for the sake of family honour. A child seldom tells a lie. It is the adult, who breaks their trust and victimises them into life long suffering of self mistrust and skewed relationships. Rape is a heinous attempt to assert power on the other – a violent act of botched manhood. Stripping and parading women in nude is a blatant show of power as if women were trophies won in a war. There is no difference where women are placed, in which region of the world, which time frame. Women need to know that the burden of rape and stripping them naked is on the men. A woman can, and must pick up her clothes from inside the vaults of the diseased mindset and walk free without any shame. The law and its custodians will do what they must. Society can be where it was and will continue to remain, fearing the bad and the ‘mighty.’