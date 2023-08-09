3 Bangladeshis arrested by Bellandur police on complaint by NIA 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by Bellandur police for staying in the country without valid documents and allegedly helping their countrymen enter India illegally.

The accused have been identified as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Qadir and Mohammed Zahid. The trio were arrested on Monday based on a complaint by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“They were staying in Bellandur. The NIA officials did not disclose the details about the case which they were probing. Of the three, Qadir had valid documents, but he was in involved in getting people from Bangladesh enter India illegally. The trio were doing menial jobs. Of the three, Chaprasi and Qadir have been staying since 2012 and Zahid had come a month back,” said an officer.

NIA sleuths had come to Bengaluru to question Chaprasi. Since his role was not established, the NIA sleuths did not take him into custody. They, however, approached the jurisdictional Bellandur police and informed them that Chaprasi was illegally staying in the country. Subsequently, the Bellandur police arrested three accused.

The police are ascertaining if any other people from Bangladesh are illegally staying in the city. All such people will be deported back to their country. None of the three are involved in any terror related activity.

The accused have been booked under the foreigners act and passport act.

