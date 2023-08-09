Home Cities Bengaluru

3 Bangladeshis arrested by Bellandur police on complaint by NIA 

“They were staying in Bellandur. The NIA officials did not disclose the details about the case which they were probing.

Published: 09th August 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by Bellandur police for staying in the country without valid documents and allegedly helping their countrymen enter India illegally.
The accused have been identified as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Qadir and Mohammed Zahid. The trio were arrested on Monday based on a complaint by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“They were staying in Bellandur. The NIA officials did not disclose the details about the case which they were probing. Of the three, Qadir had valid documents, but he was in involved in getting people from Bangladesh enter India illegally. The trio were doing menial jobs. Of the three, Chaprasi and Qadir have been staying since 2012 and Zahid had come a month back,” said an officer. 

NIA sleuths had come to Bengaluru to question Chaprasi. Since his role was not established, the NIA sleuths did not take him into custody. They, however, approached the jurisdictional Bellandur police and informed them that Chaprasi was illegally staying in the country. Subsequently, the Bellandur police arrested three accused.

The police are ascertaining if any other people from Bangladesh are illegally staying in the city. All such people will be deported back to their country. None of the three are involved in any terror related activity.
The accused have been booked under the foreigners act and passport act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladeshi nationals arrested National Investigation Agency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp