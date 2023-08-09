Highway or byway?

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since the ban on two-wheelers and three-wheelers has come into effect on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, CE speaks to various bike riders who share their thoughts on it...while some are calling it a major inconvenience, some feel it was necessary for the protection of motorcyclists from other rash drivers

While I understand why the government has taken the decision to ban bikes on the Expressway, I am conflicted. As a responsible rider, the Expressway should be open to us, maybe in a separate lane. But it is true that people who are not ‘bikers’, drive quite recklessly. I suggest that the government allow bikes over 350cc or 400cc as such bikes are usually driven by proper bikers. Laymen won’t go beyond 250cc bikes as they get quite expensive after that. If we can allow only high-end bikes, we can ensure that largely experienced riders will be on the Expressway and they will maintain the decorum.

— Naveen Dhage, data analyst Bengaluru

Just a few days ago, I took the Service Road to Mysuru. Just after I crossed Bidadi, a vehicle hit me and I broke my arm. Fortunately, another commuter helped me and we were able to catch the perpetrators, who were inebriated. Such cases put risk on the lives of responsible riders. We need a separate lane on the Expressway where we can maintain a speed limit.

— Sugnan Manu, founder, UFH Riders

The ban on the Expressway just increases travel time for motorcycle riders. There are lot of people who travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru during weekends and everyone would like to experience the Expressway. Riders from the biking communities in the city are responsible. I would suggest that the government instead create a separate lane for bikers.

— Harshini Venkatesh, founder, She For Society

While I am not happy about this decision, if you think from the point of view of the safety of the biker, I would agree with the ban. All the four wheelers go at a high speed on the Expressway and it poses a threat to bikers. We have seen many accidents. So even if the two-wheeler rider is riding safely, it is not safe from the four wheelers. To be frank, the Expressway is not in good condition either.

— Sunitha Rajesh, biking enthusiast

Though it is disheartening, the ban on the Expressway makes complete sense to me. Having been a motorcyclist for over a decade, I endorse rider safety over anything else. Even though this route has been a rider-favourite for years, it has been prone to accidents. As we can’t force people to ride properly, banning them from certain locations is the best option. But yes, those who are travelling for professional reasons might find the ban inconvenient. As an alternative, most motorcyclists are early birds. So keeping the route open for two-wheelers for a few hours every day during the early hours can work. If not for us, for those who commute for work.

— Sri Krishna, biker

