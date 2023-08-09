Karnataka HC: BBMP must address lack of public toilets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Providing a required number of public toilets in cities is of serious concern for the public at large and the residents of Bengaluru in particular, said the Karnataka High Court, adding that the state government can neither shut its eyes to the situation nor can it keep mum.

The court said the government has certain responsibilities towards residents of the city, particularly when the issue relates to public hygiene and basic facilities. “As such, we direct that the state government must also file its reply along with the fresh response to be submitted by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike,” the court added.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order, expressing surprise that the state government has not submitted its response though the PIL filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation is pending for three years.

On the status report submitted by the BBMP, the court said that additional toilets are needed in the BBMP area, as the number of public toilets available is minimal as compared to the requirement. The toilets are required to be provided for 21 lakh floating population, as per 2021 data, but they are available for only six lakh floating population, the court said.

On perusal of the status report, “we found that this report was prepared in an undue haste. We were surprised to see that the tabular statement on the number of toilets annexed to the report is a clear indication of the fact there is no application of mind by the authorities while preparing this chart”, the court said. Referring to an incident of cooking inside a toilet complex in the city, the court said it fails to understand how such an activity was allowed inside a toilet which is not only a health, but also a safety hazard.

