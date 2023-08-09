Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC junks petition, says habit of filing rape charges abuse of law

If trial in these cases is permitted to continue, it would be putting a premium on the activities of the complainant and her effort to abuse the process of law over and over.” 

Published: 09th August 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against a man, based on complaints of rape and cheating by a woman, after befriending him on social media. She alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marriage. 

Taking note of a similar complaint filed by her against another man, the court said: “It becomes a classic case where the complainant is seeking relationships with people on social media platforms, and later registers crimes against them, on the same allegations. If trial in these cases is permitted to continue, it would be putting a premium on the activities of the complainant and her effort to abuse the process of law over and over.” 

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by a 30-year-old man from Davanagere, questioning the complaint filed with Indiranagar police station at Bengaluru in March 2021, and a subsequent complaint at Women’s Police Station in Davanagere by the woman, aged 29, of Bengaluru.

After the complainant came in contact with the petitioner in 2013 through Facebook, they became friends and this went on till 2019. The complainant alleged that the petitioner had sexual intercourse on the promise of marriage, and after 2019, stopped all intimacy. 

The court said that it is not one or two, but six years of consensual physical/sexual relationship between the petitioner and complainant. Fading intimacy after six years of consensual sexual intercourse cannot mean it would become an ingredient of Section 375 IPC. Therefore, it cannot be construed as rape, which is punishable under Section 376 IPC, the court added. 

Counsel for the petitioner also submitted that the complainant was in the habit of registering crimes against several people. Quoting one such instance, the counsel explained that a similar complaint filed by her against another man in 2014 had ended in acquittal in 2016. The reason for acquittal was that she had turned hostile by reversing her stand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court rape charges
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp