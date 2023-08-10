Home Cities Bengaluru

A ‘fine’ impact on Bengaluru’s illegal flexes, banners

Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar ordered that a Rs-50,000 penalty will be imposed on anyone putting up illegal flexes in the city.

Published: 10th August 2023

FILE - Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, ordered that a Rs-50,000 penalty will be imposed on anyone putting up illegal flexes in the city, many political leaders directed their supporters to remove flexes pertaining to them and their parties immediately.

The BBMP ward-level officials also acted swiftly, removing flexes and banners. Civic experts welcomed the move, saying only strict measures like this will rid Bengaluru of illegal flexes. Saifuddin, Executive Engineer, Shivajnagar Sub-Division, said there was a high court direction to remove all illegal flexes by August 15, and now with Shivakumar’s order to penalise violators, ward-level BBMP officials have been deployed to pull down any such flexes through a special drive.

“Apart from BBMP removing the flexes, supporters of political leaders are now removing them voluntarily. In some cases, local leaders used to threaten BBMP officials against removing their flexes, but now fearing fines and FIRs, they and their supporters have been seen removing the flexes and banners themselves, since Wednesday morning,” stated Saifuddin.

Earlier, Shivakumar had said 59,000 illegal flexes and banners were removed through a special drive and 134 complaints and 40 FIRs were registered in connection with such flexes.Civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj, who had earlier raised the issue of illegal banners and flexes, said the government is saying that if any illegal flexes are to be found after August 15, it will impose a Rs-50,000 penalty.“The penalty move will act as a deterrent against illegal flexes,” she stated.

