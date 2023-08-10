‘Green Bengaluru’ possible in next 30 years’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preethi Gehlot, the nodal officer appointed by the government for ‘Green Bengaluru’, on Wednesday said an effective plan should be prepared and implemented for the improvement of the city. She said if steps are taken, ‘Green Bengaluru’ can be realised in the next 30 years.

Speaking at a discussion on Brand Bengaluru, to seek opinions of stakeholders and citizens on increasing the city’s green cover, Preethi, who is also Special Commissioner, Forests, BBMP, said the government will formulate a plan to make Bengaluru a greener city and take appropriate steps to create a better environment for the next generation. She said suggestions received from citizens with regard to Green Bengaluru will be studied, and a report will be submitted to the government.

She said the BBMP has already entered into an agreement with educational institutions, and has given students the responsibility to plant saplings and nurture them. Many resident welfare associations and activists participated offered suggestions. Friends Of Lake co-founder Ram Prasad said, “Planting of saplings in public and private spaces in the city, preventing polluted water from entering lakes, 100-per cent waste water treatment, and decentralisation of treatment plants should be given priority. With this, conserving forest wealth within Bengaluru City limits and mandatory construction of STPs for apartments should be highlighted.”

