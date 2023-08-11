AI can predict severity of conjunctivitis 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to identify and treat severe conjunctivitis cases early, Narayana Nethralaya has managed to predict the severity of such cases using Artificial Intelligence (AI). “We are using AI to predict the severity of conjunctivitis. This can help clinicians provide the right treatment that helps in better recovery. This bio-marker work in tears is probably one of the first in the country, and could also be one of the first conjunctivitis-related tear bio-marker research in the world,” said Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman, Narayana Nethralaya explained.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, the doctor said that using imaging and molecular diagnostics has enabled them to use AI and bio-markers in conjunctivitis to predict severity. This AI-driven research has highlighted that people who are more prone to allergies or asthma and have low Vitamin D levels are getting severely affected. The AI model has demonstrated 97 per cent accuracy, affirming its successful interpretation.

Cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye’, are on the rise in Bengaluru in the past few weeks. Doctors at Narayana see over 100 patients daily, with 30% of them being children. Most cases are caused due to adenovirus, and is not just a summer infection, but occurs in all seasons.

“This research is of paramount importance to patients and doctors, as the disease has been addressed with a blanket approach that may not be suitable for all. Depending on the severity, we can decide what medications would be suitable, and starting topical steroids early can be beneficial,” said Dr Gairik, consultant of cornea and refractive surgery, Narayana Nethralaya.

