Call for plan to boost Bengaluru’s groundwater table

BENGALURU: KN Rajeev, Chief Engineer, Planning Department, BWSSB, on Thursday, stressed the need for a plan to improve the groundwater table in the city and also to help tackle the drinking water shortage.

He was speaking at a seminar on water security held under ‘Brand Bengaluru’ at Dayanand Sagar Technical University here.

Rajeev, also the nodal officer of ‘Sated Bengaluru’, said the college, which is an academic partner of ‘Brand Bengaluru’, has prepared a report based on more than 9,000 suggestions received from citizens.

“BWSSB is taking several steps to increase its drinking water storage capacity. Its officials are working overtime to provide drinking water to the people of Bengaluru,” he said.

He said the city depended mostly on Cauvery water and stressed the need to explore supply from other sources.

Speakers at the seminar stressed the need to prevent the flow of sewage into lakes and other water bodies in the city. Only treated water should be released into lakes and water bodies.

They said civic agencies should focus on harvesting rainwater by persuading people to construct structures for the same. This will help improve the groundwater table of the city. They also emphasised the need for recycling wastewater and preventing unauthorized drilling of borewells in the city.

The seminar was held by BBMP and BWSSB. However, a few activists alleged that the seminar was used to promote a prominent educational institution in the city and to boost the image of BWSSB officials.

