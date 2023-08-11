Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-BBMP corporator’s son dies by suicide

The Police said the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator’s son died by suicide at Attiguppe in Chandra Layout police station limits, on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Gautham (29), a resident of 3rd Main Road in Attiguppe. He was the son of K Doddanna, a former Congress corporator from the BBMP Attiguppe ward.

The Police said the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon. According to Doddanna’s statement to the police, Gautham had gone to his room and locked himself after having lunch on Wednesday afternoon and had not come out since then. 

As he did not come out even for breakfast or lunch on Thursday, Doddanna, with the help of two of his other sons, broke the room door to find Gautham hanging from the ceiling fan.

“His family members said that they were in search of a bride for Gautham but the latter was depressed over some issue from the last few months and was not speaking much to anyone. It is suspected that depression is the reason for the extreme step,” the Chandra Layout police, who have registered an unnatural death report, said.

BJP links it with contractors’ row
A few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that Gautham was a contractor and ended his life as the State Government had kept the payment of contractors pending. However, Gautham’s family members clarified that he was not a contractor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP suicide
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp