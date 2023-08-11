Ex-BBMP corporator’s son dies by suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator’s son died by suicide at Attiguppe in Chandra Layout police station limits, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gautham (29), a resident of 3rd Main Road in Attiguppe. He was the son of K Doddanna, a former Congress corporator from the BBMP Attiguppe ward.

The Police said the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon. According to Doddanna’s statement to the police, Gautham had gone to his room and locked himself after having lunch on Wednesday afternoon and had not come out since then.

As he did not come out even for breakfast or lunch on Thursday, Doddanna, with the help of two of his other sons, broke the room door to find Gautham hanging from the ceiling fan.

“His family members said that they were in search of a bride for Gautham but the latter was depressed over some issue from the last few months and was not speaking much to anyone. It is suspected that depression is the reason for the extreme step,” the Chandra Layout police, who have registered an unnatural death report, said.

BJP links it with contractors’ row

A few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that Gautham was a contractor and ended his life as the State Government had kept the payment of contractors pending. However, Gautham’s family members clarified that he was not a contractor.

