Private transport operators to wait it out till August 18: Ramalinga Reddy

The federation president added that Siddaramaiah has been informed by Reddy about the issues faced by private transport operators after the Shakti scheme was launched.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Private bus, cab and auto unions who had given an ultimatum to the state government to compensate for the loss of business after the launch of the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to women in non-premium government-run buses, have extended their ultimatum from August 10 to August 18.

The unions, under the banner of ‘Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations’, had called for a ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on July 27. However, following two levels of meetings chaired by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and the officials of the transport department with the federation, the call for bandh was put on hold till August 10, and the federation was assured of a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, since it is he who has to take a call on footing the bill of women passengers in private buses, similar to that in government buses. 

Speaking to TNIE, the nominated president of the federation said, “We spoke to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday as the ultimatum given to the government was coming to an end on August 10. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy with his meeting with MLAs and ministers, they have asked us to wait till August 18. Based on the assurance, we have extended our ultimatum to the government till August 18 and will take a call after that.”

The federation president added that Siddaramaiah has been informed by Reddy about the issues faced by private transport operators after the Shakti scheme was launched. “Transport department officials are also working to gauge the amount of loss due to the free travel scheme. When our delegation meets Siddaramaiah, the transport officials have been asked to come with the data on the loss of revenue, so that private transport operators can be compensated,” he said.

