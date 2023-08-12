Home Cities Bengaluru

All 1,695 illegal schools will be shut, students shifted: Karnataka Education Minister

On registration of new private schools, Madhu Bangarappa said geotags will be installed in systems to regularly photograph the facilities and allow for approval online.

Published: 12th August 2023 10:04 AM

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Illegal schools operating across the state will be shut down in a phased manner and strict action will be taken against officials if new such schools crop up, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Friday. The students from such schools will be transferred, he added.

“There are 1,695 illegal schools in the state as of 2022-23 and the department has instructed such schools to shut down. Necessary action will be taken against district authorities if such schools are found operating,” he said. 

The minister added, “Thousands of students are studying in these schools, we have to think of their welfare. We will move students to other schools. As many as 190 schools have shifted locations without permission. These illegal schools will be shut down phase-wise.” He stated that block education officers will be held responsible. 

On registration of new private schools, Bangarappa said geotags will be installed in systems to regularly photograph the facilities and allow for approval online. The department stated that the rejected applications for schools have been given another opportunity to submit documents by September 16. 

Meeting with stakeholders 

The education minister also met around 60 stakeholders to resolve issues and approve several proposals. The Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Co-ordination Committee (KPMTCC), Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA), Associated Managements Of Schools In Karnataka (KAMS) and the Karnataka Unaided Schools Managements’ Association (KUSMA) and various other organisations were present. Bangaraapa said, “Most of the issues discussed in the meeting is something that the department can tackle and will be resolved soon.” 

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, KAMS, said, “We are expecting a positive response from the department. We listed 10 suggestions and demands such as fire safety in schools, regulating nursery schools, land conversion of schools and emphasised that none of the orders passed by the high court in the last eight months has been implemented yet.” The minister added that corruption will not be tolerated and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Schools in the dock

  • Registered: 26 
  • Upgraded without permission: 76
  • Following different curriculum: 143
  • Illegal additional sections: 631 
  • Shifted without permission: 190 
  • Handed over without permission: 15 
  • State and Central curriculum in the same building: 495
  • Total: 1,695
