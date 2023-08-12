Home Cities Bengaluru

Cement firm takes dealers on junket, one smuggles back gold   

The worth of total seizures is valued at nearly Rs 1.57 crore, said officials. All three have been booked under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

Published: 12th August 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggled from Malaysia and Thailand. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week-long junket organised by a cement company for its top dealers from Bengaluru to Bangkok ended on a sour note as one of them was caught trying to smuggle gold. Apart from this Raichur native who tried to smuggle 619g of gold, two Malaysians were also caught in the early hours of Friday for smuggling gold chains weighing nearly 2 kg. 

The worth of total seizures is valued at nearly Rs 1.57 crore, said officials. All three have been booked under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

An official said that the first seizure was made from the 60-strong group sent to Bangkok by a Maharashtra-based concern when they arrived at Terminal 1 by Thai Airways International (TG 235) at 11.35 PM. When asked about the large number, it was revealed that the largely male group were dealers who were rewarded for meeting their targets. Above-average performers were allowed to bring a family member along.

“Based on behavioural profiling of the group, we identified a few. Physical frisking was done post-midnight. A passenger was found wearing a thick, silver-coloured Kada weighing 419g on his arm, well concealed by his shirt as well as a jacket.

When we used a hard stone on it, the colour turned golden which meant he had coated it with Rhodium. It was 24-carat gold (crude gold) which is banned in India. He was also found in possession of a crude gold chain in his hand baggage weighing 170g,” the official said. The items are totally worth Rs 37 lakh.

The second interception occurred on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which arrived by 11.50 PM. “We found a 37-year-old lady and her male accomplice (24 years) both Malaysian nationals opting for the Green Channel (nothing to declare). We found it odd that they were walking together but split immediately when they neared the Customs zone,” another official said. They were found to be wearing a gold chain each which totally weighed 1.3 kg. It was almost like a dog belt around their necks. They also had two crude gold chains in their handbags. The total gold seized from the duo weighed 1.99 kg and is valued at Rs 1.19 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goldsmuggling
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp