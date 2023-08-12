Cement firm takes dealers on junket, one smuggles back gold   

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week-long junket organised by a cement company for its top dealers from Bengaluru to Bangkok ended on a sour note as one of them was caught trying to smuggle gold. Apart from this Raichur native who tried to smuggle 619g of gold, two Malaysians were also caught in the early hours of Friday for smuggling gold chains weighing nearly 2 kg.

The worth of total seizures is valued at nearly Rs 1.57 crore, said officials. All three have been booked under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

An official said that the first seizure was made from the 60-strong group sent to Bangkok by a Maharashtra-based concern when they arrived at Terminal 1 by Thai Airways International (TG 235) at 11.35 PM. When asked about the large number, it was revealed that the largely male group were dealers who were rewarded for meeting their targets. Above-average performers were allowed to bring a family member along.

“Based on behavioural profiling of the group, we identified a few. Physical frisking was done post-midnight. A passenger was found wearing a thick, silver-coloured Kada weighing 419g on his arm, well concealed by his shirt as well as a jacket.

When we used a hard stone on it, the colour turned golden which meant he had coated it with Rhodium. It was 24-carat gold (crude gold) which is banned in India. He was also found in possession of a crude gold chain in his hand baggage weighing 170g,” the official said. The items are totally worth Rs 37 lakh.

The second interception occurred on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which arrived by 11.50 PM. “We found a 37-year-old lady and her male accomplice (24 years) both Malaysian nationals opting for the Green Channel (nothing to declare). We found it odd that they were walking together but split immediately when they neared the Customs zone,” another official said. They were found to be wearing a gold chain each which totally weighed 1.3 kg. It was almost like a dog belt around their necks. They also had two crude gold chains in their handbags. The total gold seized from the duo weighed 1.99 kg and is valued at Rs 1.19 crore.

BENGALURU: A week-long junket organised by a cement company for its top dealers from Bengaluru to Bangkok ended on a sour note as one of them was caught trying to smuggle gold. Apart from this Raichur native who tried to smuggle 619g of gold, two Malaysians were also caught in the early hours of Friday for smuggling gold chains weighing nearly 2 kg. The worth of total seizures is valued at nearly Rs 1.57 crore, said officials. All three have been booked under Section 110 of the Customs Act. An official said that the first seizure was made from the 60-strong group sent to Bangkok by a Maharashtra-based concern when they arrived at Terminal 1 by Thai Airways International (TG 235) at 11.35 PM. When asked about the large number, it was revealed that the largely male group were dealers who were rewarded for meeting their targets. Above-average performers were allowed to bring a family member along.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Based on behavioural profiling of the group, we identified a few. Physical frisking was done post-midnight. A passenger was found wearing a thick, silver-coloured Kada weighing 419g on his arm, well concealed by his shirt as well as a jacket. When we used a hard stone on it, the colour turned golden which meant he had coated it with Rhodium. It was 24-carat gold (crude gold) which is banned in India. He was also found in possession of a crude gold chain in his hand baggage weighing 170g,” the official said. The items are totally worth Rs 37 lakh. The second interception occurred on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which arrived by 11.50 PM. “We found a 37-year-old lady and her male accomplice (24 years) both Malaysian nationals opting for the Green Channel (nothing to declare). We found it odd that they were walking together but split immediately when they neared the Customs zone,” another official said. They were found to be wearing a gold chain each which totally weighed 1.3 kg. It was almost like a dog belt around their necks. They also had two crude gold chains in their handbags. The total gold seized from the duo weighed 1.99 kg and is valued at Rs 1.19 crore.