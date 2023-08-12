Infusions for unique inclusions

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infused spirits are trending in a big way, and all liquor majors in the industry are jumping onto this bandwagon by introducing their infused products in the market. Naturally, mixologists at stand-alone pubs are also joining the fray, and coming up with their own concoctions in order to stand out and make their own cocktails special and unique, especially as they give a unique flavour to their in-house cocktails, thus giving their special twist to the regular G&Ts, mojitos and margaritas among others.

Infusing is a technique where you put an ingredient with the flavour you want (fruit, spices, herbs, vegetables, and a whole host of others including tree barks like sandalwood and cinnamon) into the liquid, typically a spirit. Once the flavour has seeped in, the infusing agent is removed. The infused spirits are usually prepared in an airtight container like a mason jar, and shaken periodically to bring out the flavours.

Any liquor of choice can be infused, although mixologists tend to prefer light-coloured liquors and spirits, especially gin and vodka because they absorb the flavour of mild ingredients easily. However, darker spirits can also be infused.

Some of the popular cocktails with infused spirits are Into the Woods and Royal Tea.

Royal Tea

Vodka infused with rose petals, orange juice, rose syrup, lime juice and rose petals glass rim.

For rose-infused vodka

Add a quarter cup of rose petals to half a bottle of vodka and give it a good shake before letting the mixture sit for three days.

To make Royal Tea

Rose-infused vodka – 60 ml

Orange juice – 30 ml

Lime juice – 15 ml

Add the above ingredients and give it a good shake before pouring into a glass which is rimmed with rose petals. You could top it off with some edible pink glitter to give the drink an extra sparkle.

Into the woods

Tequila infused with sandalwood, orange juice, lime juice and passion fruit syrup.

For sandalwood-infused tequila

Pour your favourite tequila into a bottle and add a small bark of sandalwood and stir it rigorously for five minutes and store it for two days. Can be stored up to six months in a cool dark place.

To make Into The Woods

Tequila infused with sandalwood – 60 ml

Orange juice – 30 ml

Lime juice 10 ml

Passion fruit syrup – 10 ml

Add the above ingredients into a shaker and once shaken, sieve into a cocktail glass and serve cold.

