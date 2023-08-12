Stitched to Perfection

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sangita Jindal, chairperson of the JSW Foundation, has been planning the Woven Narratives collection for a year and the sole motivating factor has been to shed some light on the handloom community. But how ignored is the sector presently?

“India’s handloom artistes are known globally for their craftsmanship and intricacy of designs. It would not be accurate to say that the handloom community is ignored, but there are challenges the community needs to overcome and requires greater attention from a policy and demand generation perspective.

Some of these challenges are related to productivity, globalisation, insufficient working capital, rapid technology development, etc. I strongly feel there is a need to strike a balance between retaining the cultural significance of the handloom sector and creating a sustainable future in terms of marketing, the introduction of modern technological interventions etc,” shares Jindal, who is the president of Art India Magazine and helmed the notable Kala Ghoda Festival from 2000 to 2003.

The showcase is presently being displayed at Hampi, Vijayanagara. Jindal believes this location was chosen to highlight the cultural legacy of the country. “JSW Vijayanagar Works in Karnataka is home to OP Jindal Vocational Training Centre. It is close to Hampi’s temple city. We plan to establish a weaving school within the OP Jindal Vocational Training Centre. We have also established Kaladham, an International Arts and Cultural Centre.

Hence, JSW Vijayanagar seemed the most appropriate venue to celebrate an exhibition as extraordinary as India’s incredible handloom weaving heritage. My vision was that the Woven Narratives exhibition should showcase the rich cultural legacy of our country. And what place would be better than the city of gods and kings?” asks the creator of the Hampi Foundation.

While the handloom community is facing challenges as mentioned before, all is not bad for them. “As mentioned earlier, India’s handloom community is jostling with challenges. Hence, the community will have to play to its different strengths in the modern economy. But at the same time, it also has the advantage of being sustainable and its ability to adapt to market conditions.

Preserving the rich heritage of the community should be a priority. We owe it to the next generation. We are deeply involved in evolving ways of documenting and archiving these handloom practices, and as the discussion progresses, I am sure there will be an institutional framework that will also develop,” concludes a hopeful Jindal, who is an Eisenhower Fellow.

BENGALURU: Sangita Jindal, chairperson of the JSW Foundation, has been planning the Woven Narratives collection for a year and the sole motivating factor has been to shed some light on the handloom community. But how ignored is the sector presently? “India’s handloom artistes are known globally for their craftsmanship and intricacy of designs. It would not be accurate to say that the handloom community is ignored, but there are challenges the community needs to overcome and requires greater attention from a policy and demand generation perspective. Some of these challenges are related to productivity, globalisation, insufficient working capital, rapid technology development, etc. I strongly feel there is a need to strike a balance between retaining the cultural significance of the handloom sector and creating a sustainable future in terms of marketing, the introduction of modern technological interventions etc,” shares Jindal, who is the president of Art India Magazine and helmed the notable Kala Ghoda Festival from 2000 to 2003.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The showcase is presently being displayed at Hampi, Vijayanagara. Jindal believes this location was chosen to highlight the cultural legacy of the country. “JSW Vijayanagar Works in Karnataka is home to OP Jindal Vocational Training Centre. It is close to Hampi’s temple city. We plan to establish a weaving school within the OP Jindal Vocational Training Centre. We have also established Kaladham, an International Arts and Cultural Centre. Hence, JSW Vijayanagar seemed the most appropriate venue to celebrate an exhibition as extraordinary as India’s incredible handloom weaving heritage. My vision was that the Woven Narratives exhibition should showcase the rich cultural legacy of our country. And what place would be better than the city of gods and kings?” asks the creator of the Hampi Foundation. While the handloom community is facing challenges as mentioned before, all is not bad for them. “As mentioned earlier, India’s handloom community is jostling with challenges. Hence, the community will have to play to its different strengths in the modern economy. But at the same time, it also has the advantage of being sustainable and its ability to adapt to market conditions. Preserving the rich heritage of the community should be a priority. We owe it to the next generation. We are deeply involved in evolving ways of documenting and archiving these handloom practices, and as the discussion progresses, I am sure there will be an institutional framework that will also develop,” concludes a hopeful Jindal, who is an Eisenhower Fellow.