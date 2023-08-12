Street dogs foil sandalwood theft in Rajajinagar, two nabbed

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alert street dogs foiled an attempt by a few sandalwood thieves to steal the precious wood from the premises of BWSSB official quarters in Rajajinagar 1st N block. The residents were alerted by the constant barking of dogs. Hearing the barking sound, the residents went towards the trees and managed to nab two of the five members. A BWSSB assistant executive engineer (AEE) has filed a complaint.

The police have registered a case under the Karnataka Forest Act along with other sections of the IPC. Even the accused have filed a complaint against the public for attacking them with wooden planks.

The incident occurred between 10.30 PM and 10.45 PM on Monday on the BWSSB premises in Uttara Paschima-1 subdivision in Rajajinagar. B Harish Naik, the BWSSB’s assistant executive engineer, filed a police complaint on Tuesday morning.“After the dogs started barking, the security guard along with people staying in the quarters rushed to the spot. Even the patrolling vehicle was nearby. Of the five poachers, three managed to escape. The two others slipped and fell, and were handed over to the police.

The BWSSB facility has over 10 sandalwood trees that are more than 10 years old. There was a theft on the same premises a decade ago. The accused are suspected to have planned the operation for the last week. They had hidden the tree-cutting tools inside the plants. All the tools have been recorded,” Harish Naik, told TNIE.

The sandalwood poachers are identified as Rasul, 36, and Sheikh Nazir, 35, both from the Mathighatta post in Chikkanayakanahalli of Tumakuru.

“The two have filed a complaint against the unknown public accusing them of attacking them with wooden planks. They were treated at the KC General Hospital. The duo have revealed the details of their associates who are yet to be arrested,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under the Karnataka Forest Act of 1963 and theft (IPC 379). Based on the complaint filed by the two accused, the police have registered a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324).

