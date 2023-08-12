Home Cities Bengaluru

Street dogs foil sandalwood theft in Rajajinagar, two nabbed

The incident occurred between 10.30 PM and 10.45 PM on Monday on the BWSSB premises in Uttara Paschima-1 subdivision in Rajajinagar.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alert street dogs foiled an attempt by a few sandalwood thieves to steal the precious wood from the premises of BWSSB official quarters in Rajajinagar 1st N block. The residents were alerted by the constant barking of dogs. Hearing the barking sound, the residents went towards the trees and managed to nab two of the five members. A BWSSB assistant executive engineer (AEE) has filed a complaint.

The police have registered a case under the Karnataka Forest Act along with other sections of the IPC. Even the accused have filed a complaint against the public for attacking them with wooden planks.

The incident occurred between 10.30 PM and 10.45 PM on Monday on the BWSSB premises in Uttara Paschima-1 subdivision in Rajajinagar. B Harish Naik, the BWSSB’s assistant executive engineer, filed a police complaint on Tuesday morning.“After the dogs started barking, the security guard along with people staying in the quarters rushed to the spot. Even the patrolling vehicle was nearby. Of the five poachers, three managed to escape. The two others slipped and fell, and were handed over to the police.

The BWSSB facility has over 10 sandalwood trees that are more than 10 years old. There was a theft on the same premises a decade ago. The accused are suspected to have planned the operation for the last week. They had hidden the tree-cutting tools inside the plants. All the tools have been recorded,” Harish Naik, told TNIE.

The sandalwood poachers are identified as Rasul, 36, and Sheikh Nazir, 35, both from the Mathighatta post in Chikkanayakanahalli of Tumakuru.

“The two have filed a complaint against the unknown public accusing them of attacking them with wooden planks. They were treated at the KC General Hospital. The duo have revealed the details of their associates who are yet to be arrested,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under the Karnataka Forest Act of 1963 and theft (IPC 379). Based on the complaint filed by the two accused, the police have registered a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
robberyStray dogstheft Sandalwood
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp