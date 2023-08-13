A Flower Tribute to Kengal Hanumanthaiah

By Express News Service

This year, the Independence Day Flower Show at Lalbagh pays homage to the illustrious former chief minister of Karnataka, Kengal Hanumanthaiah -- who is synonymous with the Vidhana Soudha. The theme, the achievements of Hanumanthaiah, is being celebrated with a grand replica of the Vidhana Soudha, which is a cynosure of all eyes at the venue.

There is also a scale model of Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha created from flowers. “Apart from the Vidhana Soudha and Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha, a model train using flowerpots has been set up to highlight Hanumanthaiah’s efforts to turn the Railways into a profitable business,” says Dr M Jadageesha, Joint Director, Lalbagh.

The carpets of flowers is another big draw for those visiting the Glass House. Krishna Chavan, a landscape artist from Belagavi, a participant at the show, has created the biggest carpet, using over 5,000 pots. With just three days to go until close, the authorities are expecting a huge crowd.

