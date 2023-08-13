Home Cities Bengaluru

Dengue: BBMP to step up index survey in Bengaluru’s vulnerable areas

People with symptoms of fever, vomiting and body ache should consult doctors without any delay.

Published: 13th August 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) health department is all set to step up its index survey in view of the surge in dengue cases in the city. Officials of the department have started collecting information about dengue cases. They are also organising awareness programmes to prevent the spread of dengue in the city.

Dr Balasundar, chief health officer of BBMP, said the number of dengue cases in BBMP limits increased in July owing to rain and stagnation of water.

According to data, 2,246 cases have been reported since July. On June 18, John Jacob (75) died due to dengue shock syndrome and multi-organ failure at a private hospital on Sarjapur Road.

“Based on the directions of BBMP Health Commissioner Thrilok Chandra, a survey is on in vulnerable areas to identify dengue cases and get the patients tested and treated accordingly. This apart, ASHA workers and auxiliary nurse midwives are spreading awareness on the steps to be taken to prevent dengue,” Dr Balasundar said.

He said people are being told to cover their water tanks, spray larvicides and take up fogging to prevent the spread of dengue. They are also being asked to wear proper clothes, use mosquito repellents, and clean flower pots and water tanks regularly, he added.

People with symptoms of fever, vomiting and body ache should consult doctors without any delay. If people test positive for dengue, they should follow the diet suggested by doctors.

East, South zones on high alert
In the East Zone, 443 cases of dengue were reported in July and 181 till August 9. Similarly in the South Zone, 348 cases were reported in July and 107 till August 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP dengue cases
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp