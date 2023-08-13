Dengue: BBMP to step up index survey in Bengaluru’s vulnerable areas

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) health department is all set to step up its index survey in view of the surge in dengue cases in the city. Officials of the department have started collecting information about dengue cases. They are also organising awareness programmes to prevent the spread of dengue in the city.

Dr Balasundar, chief health officer of BBMP, said the number of dengue cases in BBMP limits increased in July owing to rain and stagnation of water.

According to data, 2,246 cases have been reported since July. On June 18, John Jacob (75) died due to dengue shock syndrome and multi-organ failure at a private hospital on Sarjapur Road.

“Based on the directions of BBMP Health Commissioner Thrilok Chandra, a survey is on in vulnerable areas to identify dengue cases and get the patients tested and treated accordingly. This apart, ASHA workers and auxiliary nurse midwives are spreading awareness on the steps to be taken to prevent dengue,” Dr Balasundar said.

He said people are being told to cover their water tanks, spray larvicides and take up fogging to prevent the spread of dengue. They are also being asked to wear proper clothes, use mosquito repellents, and clean flower pots and water tanks regularly, he added.

People with symptoms of fever, vomiting and body ache should consult doctors without any delay. If people test positive for dengue, they should follow the diet suggested by doctors.

East, South zones on high alert

In the East Zone, 443 cases of dengue were reported in July and 181 till August 9. Similarly in the South Zone, 348 cases were reported in July and 107 till August 9.

