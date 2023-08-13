Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC to hire 500 drivers through private agency  

The recruited drivers will not be immediately allowed to operate buses.

Published: 13th August 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, Bengaluru

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the government-run bus corporations are struggling with driver shortage, the KSRTC has planned to recruit 500 drivers immediately through a private agency. A top official from the bus corporation has revealed that all four corporations -- Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) -- put together have a shortage of over 15,000 staff, that include drivers.

“Due to the shortage of staff, including drivers, it is difficult to deliver services effectively, especially after the launch of the Shakti scheme in June. While measures are being taken to recruit staff, it will take at least a year to complete the whole recruitment process. So the bus corporation (KSRTC) wants drivers immediately and the task will be handed over to a private agency through the e-tender process,” the official said, adding that the drivers recruited through the agency will not be given any incentives.

The recruited drivers will not be immediately allowed to operate buses. They will be put through several rounds of tests and training before being absorbed by the bus corporation. This training will last over two months. Then they will be posted to different divisions like Mangaluru and Ramanagara, based on the shortage across the state only after that, the official said, reiterating that they are looking to hire around 500 drivers for a period of 11 months. 

