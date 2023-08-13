Palike blaze: Kin see patients for a few minutes in Bengaluru

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Family members of Chief Engineer Shivakumar (40), including his wife, sat in front of the ICU all day on Saturday at Victoria Hospital’s trauma care centre. Shivakumar is one of the three BBMP employees who suffered serious burns after a mysterious fire at the BBMP’s quality control room on Friday.

Shivakumar’s relative said, “He has burns on his face, hands and legs. Due to facial burns he is unable to eat any solid food. We met him only for a couple of minutes.” His wife said, “He has sustained first-degree burns. He is conscious and stable now.”

Shivakumar is being treated at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). Institute’s dean and director Dr Ramesh Krishna said Shivakumar’s voice is a little hoarse and is also suffering from oliguria (difficulty in urination).”

Two other critical patients Jyothi (26) and Kiran (35) along with Shivakumar have also undergone chest X-rays which have not shown any irregularities, Dr Krishna said.

Jyothi’s face has puffed up, while she is also facing some respiratory issues. Kiran suffers from other comorbidities and had to undergo dialysis again on Saturday. Shivakumar has developed hoarseness due to respiratory irritation.

Shashi Kumar, brother of another victim — Santhosh Kumar (47), said Santhosh is stable, but is facing difficulty in swallowing solid food.

Though the doctors had said on Friday that the critical patients had suffered 30-40 per cent burns, it was clarified the extent of burns is 11-28 per cent.

All the patients are under close watch for the next 24-48 hours as the first week of treatment is crucial for burns patients. They are likely to be kept in the ICU for 2-3 weeks, Dr Krishna added.

AAP: FIRE PREPLANNED

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspects that the fire at the BBMP head office was a “preplanned act” to destroy documents of project works worth crores of rupees. The party has sought clarification from the BBMP and the state government on the mishap. It insisted that the CBI probe the incident as important documents may have been destroyed in the fire. AAP state V-P Mohan Dasari, who led a delegation to the spot, took a dig at the administration as fire safety measures were not given priority at an important place like the BBMP head office.

