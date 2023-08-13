'Those who lost their land should be compensated on priority,' says D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “All those who have lost their land should be given compensation on priority basis. We have taken important decisions related to the Shivaram Karanth Layout. We have also discussed our decisions with the committee formed by the Supreme Court. BDA officials agreed that the decision was reasonable,” Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the media, after inspecting the layout on Saturday.

Sharing his views on the land earmarked for the setting up of a stadium, Shivakumar said, “I am not satisfied with the place identified to set up a stadium similar to Sri Kanteerava Stadium. The stadium should ideally be located next to the park on the 45-metre road. When Metro trains are introduced to the area, the stadium should be next to a Metro station, and I have instructed officials to take suitable measures based on my suggestion.”

“For the stadium 25-45 acres of land has been reserved,” he said. “Instructions have been given to officials not to allocate any plot directly to anyone near the 45-metre road. The land should be used for commercial purposes and this should benefit the BDA and the government. I have told them to formulate a policy for this,” the deputy CM said, adding that the farmers who have lost their land should get better prices and they have taken important decisions for that. Shivakumar said that directions have been given to reserve land for setting up of an IT hub near the layout too.

Replying to a question on when the land will be allotted, he said, “First priority will be given to the land allotment and only after that the rest of the works will start.”

“At present, work is under way in 2,500 acres of land. I will talk to revenue officials about the remaining land and discuss the legal complications.”

On farmers complaining that they are not being compensated properly, Shivakumar said, “I am working hard to provide justice to them. We will allot land to them as directed by the Supreme Court, and I cannot decide beyond the direction of the Supreme Court.”

