Drug shortage due to red tape in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The drug shortage in state-run health institutions and backlash received by pharmaceutical companies for backlogs and delay in clearance of payments, was due to lack of coordination within the department, and also a fear of making decisions, Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) Managing Director Chidananda S Vatare has said.

KSMSCL, the nodal agency for procurement of drugs, consumables and equipment for health institutions under the health department, has been infamous for prolonged pending payments and lack of transparency in work since its inception in 2020.

A recently released survey report by Sarvatrika Arogya Andolana Karnataka (SAAK) highlighted that multiple state-run health facilities were facing a shortage of free medicines, due to which people are now forced to buy medicines from their own pockets. The survey done across 11 districts in Karnataka in July, interviewed 598 people who had to buy medicines on their own, and who had spent Rs 2.58 lakh in total. On an average, each person spent Rs 433.

The annual tender for procuring drugs and medical equipment for 2023-24 was also to be completed in July, but is still not finished. “Measures were taken to supply 25 per cent quantity of the annual indent requirement of the year, through short-term tenders. Also, 85 essential drugs were supplied to all warehouses,” Vatare said. The purchase order for 500 drugs of the total 733 drugs, is expected to be issued by August-end. The remaining 233 drugs are targeted to be completed by September.

On the cause of delay in making payments and other discrepancies within the department, Vatare said there was a lack of coordination between different departments, and that officials feared to take decisions, to avoid accountability.

Within a month of taking charge in July 2023, he cleared bills worth Rs 92 crore. Admitting that many bills continue to remain pending and efforts are being made to clear them, Vatare said, “I am hoping to clear 100-150 bills next month.” The earnest money deposit (EMD) amounts in 3,514 cases of the total 4,229 pending cases was also returned. This included both drug and equipment procurement.

