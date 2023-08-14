KSRTC buses to have panic buttons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure the safety of the women passengers, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will be installed with panic buttons and GPS tracking devices. Once the panic button is pressed, KSRTC’s centralized control room will be alerted, who will then track its GPS location and alert the nearby police station to jump into action.

In the recent cabinet meeting, an amount of Rs 30.74 crore was approved for the installation of panic buttons and real-time vehicle tracking systems. The cost also includes setting up of a centralized controlled room from where the tracking will happen, a top official said. “Sitting at the control room, we can know the location of the bus, the speed at which the bus is going” the official explained.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said to TNIE, “All the 8,000 KSRTC buses, premium and non-premium will have these panic buttons and will be installed with GPS facility. This project will be executed with two-thirds share from the union government and one-third from the state government. A centralized control room will be set up in Bengaluru, which will be alerted once any passenger presses the panic button.”

