Post pandemic, rise in neck, spine issues

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sitting in one position for a long duration while working in front of computer screens has led to more people complaining about neck and spine-related issues, and seeking medical help too.

Dr Niranjan Gowda MR, director of Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in Bengaluru, has seen a significant jump in such patient numbers. “Since the pandemic, we have seen a 10-15 per cent increase in people seeking medical help for back and spine-related issues. Most of the patients are working professionals complaining about mild to chronic pain,” he said.

Work-related spine issues have become very prevalent now, with people complaining about discomfort in shoulder joints, neck and spine. Dr Gowda said patients experience a constant, nagging pain that causes inconvenience on a daily basis. Despite taking measures to treat it, patients return to hospital, complaining of recurring pain.

According to statistics shared by the institute, 64,851 patients were treated for bone and joint problems in 2022, and 4,051 major and 7,100 minor operations were done with a death rate of less than 1%. Dr Harish Puranik, senior consultant (orthopaedics), Fortis Hospital, said approximately 20-30 per cent of total patients visiting the orthopaedics department complain of back and spine-related issues.

Though India does not have the exact statistics, predominantly it is working people in the 22-45 age group who are worst affected, the doctor said, leading to absenteeism at work in 40% of the cases.

Other than posture, general decrease in physical activity among people is another major issue leading to back and spine issues. To avoid them, Dr Puranik advised people to make a conscious effort to sit with the screen at the eye level, and rest elbows on the table and not leave them hanging. Further, they should ensure that their hips and knees are aligned when they are seated and are not too high or too low.

