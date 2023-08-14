Serving a winning game

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The finale of the 77th South Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship held at RAK’s Badminton Academy in Coimbatore on Saturday witnessed Karnataka’s victory in the men’s and U-19 category following intense competition against teams from Tamil Nadu. But for city-based rising badminton star Raghu M, who played a crucial role in Karnataka’s victory with his win against K Sathish Kumar, the result was not unexpected.

“Sathish [Kumar] is a really good player, who had recently defeated me in Hyderabad. So I went into the match with a strong mindset with an intention to get back at him. So in a way, the result was expected. It was quite close in the second game. But I just upped the pace for the last two points and managed to clinch the win,” says the 25-year-old who had been training for weeks in Hyderabad with players like Srikanth Kidambi in preparation for the championship. “I was there to help Srikanth prepare for the World Championships, and he was in turn helping me during evening sessions. That experience certainly came in handy, while playing in different situations,” he explains.

Given the high level of competition between players at the championship, Raghu swells with pride at the team’s achievement. “This was a huge win for us, especially considering how competitive the South Indian scene is. Winning here means we get to play the national championships, representing Karnataka and that’s huge for individual players,” he says.

Originally from Shivamogga, Raghu took up badminton at the age 10 after watching his father play. As a self-described ‘chubby and introverted kid’, Raghu felt that the sport would be easy. “My father was a national badminton player. But he had to quit due to financial constraints. When I was young, I found the game interesting and thought it looked easy. So I asked my father if I could play. Back then I didn’t have a lot of friends or other interests. I liked the discipline that the sport demanded, training every day,

eating clean, the entire lifestyle was different from what was expected from a typical schoolboy,” he adds.

After six months of training at a reputed academy in Mandya, Raghu faced his first state-level rank match. “Fortunately, the academy I started with was really good. The competition within the academy was such that each player could have easily made it to state-level championships and won. When I first participated in a state match, I was 10 and was soundly beaten by a player who had a lot more experience,” he says, adding “But that loss ignited a burning passion for the sport. Before that, I was quite aloof but after that I had found a purpose in life.”

Since then, Raghu has come to enjoy the emotional rollercoaster that the sport throws at him. Looking ahead, he is focusing on his world ranking and is planning to start training to achieve that. “My major focus is to crack the top 50. I am heading to Hyderabad to train and improve my game with a few players and prepare for bigger tournaments,” he concludes.

