77th Independence Day  Unity in Diversity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrate this 77th Independence Day by indulging in a unique culinary journey across India’s diverse flavours. Explore a handpicked selection that excites both your tastebuds and the inner food enthusiast

Platter full

Embark on a culinary journey that delves into the diversity of Indian cuisine, spanning from vibrant street food to exquisitely-crafted traditional delicacies. Experience a spectrum of flavours, from Maratha’s kaju kothambir vadi to Ganga’s litti chokha, mirroring the varied notes of the Indian national anthem.

When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards

Where: The Creek, Den Hotels, ITPL, Whitefield Details: 9513677228

Freedom Offer

Raise a toast to freedom at Boozy Griffin, as they offer a special celebration for the 77th Independence Day. Enjoy mouthwatering food and avail a unique offer with drinks priced at just `76, along with a `500 food coupon. When: August 15, 10.30am onwards Where: Outer Ring Road

Details: 9880437555

Patriotic Brunch

Delight your senses with dishes like sookhe tinde si sabzi from Punjab and anarosh ilish from Bengal, each representing a regional heritage. Don’t miss out on this diverse brunch.

When: August 15,

12.30pm onwards

Where: The Hebbal Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Hebbal

Details: 9606482968

Culinary Experience

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru is hosting a lunch in honour of our heroes. Indulge in a variety of dishes, including Awadhi biryani and jalebi fafda, specially curated by talented chefs. Experience a culinary journey that pays tribute to our valiant past and enjoy a gastronomical experience you won’t want to miss. When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards Where: Feast, Rajajinagar

Details: 9632081279

Braveheart Brunch

Partake in a lunch, honouring the Indian Armed Forces in commemoration of India’s 77th Independence Day, capturing the essence of various regiments’ diversity. Featuring recipes sourced from the Army Supply Core Centre, it ensures patrons enjoy distinct experiences. Try dishes like Ladakh thukpa from the Ladakh Regiment or Kanyakumari fish curry from the Madras Regiment. When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards Where: Ministry of Food, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Details: 7353759831

BENGALURU: Celebrate this 77th Independence Day by indulging in a unique culinary journey across India’s diverse flavours. Explore a handpicked selection that excites both your tastebuds and the inner food enthusiast Platter full Embark on a culinary journey that delves into the diversity of Indian cuisine, spanning from vibrant street food to exquisitely-crafted traditional delicacies. Experience a spectrum of flavours, from Maratha’s kaju kothambir vadi to Ganga’s litti chokha, mirroring the varied notes of the Indian national anthem. When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards Where: The Creek, Den Hotels, ITPL, Whitefield Details: 9513677228googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Freedom Offer Raise a toast to freedom at Boozy Griffin, as they offer a special celebration for the 77th Independence Day. Enjoy mouthwatering food and avail a unique offer with drinks priced at just `76, along with a `500 food coupon. When: August 15, 10.30am onwards Where: Outer Ring Road Details: 9880437555 Patriotic Brunch Delight your senses with dishes like sookhe tinde si sabzi from Punjab and anarosh ilish from Bengal, each representing a regional heritage. Don’t miss out on this diverse brunch. When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards Where: The Hebbal Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Hebbal Details: 9606482968 Culinary Experience Sheraton Grand Bengaluru is hosting a lunch in honour of our heroes. Indulge in a variety of dishes, including Awadhi biryani and jalebi fafda, specially curated by talented chefs. Experience a culinary journey that pays tribute to our valiant past and enjoy a gastronomical experience you won’t want to miss. When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards Where: Feast, Rajajinagar Details: 9632081279 Braveheart Brunch Partake in a lunch, honouring the Indian Armed Forces in commemoration of India’s 77th Independence Day, capturing the essence of various regiments’ diversity. Featuring recipes sourced from the Army Supply Core Centre, it ensures patrons enjoy distinct experiences. Try dishes like Ladakh thukpa from the Ladakh Regiment or Kanyakumari fish curry from the Madras Regiment. When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards Where: Ministry of Food, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks Details: 7353759831