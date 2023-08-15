Home Cities Bengaluru

77th Independence Day: Unity in diversity

Celebrate this 77th Independence Day by indulging in a unique culinary journey across India’s diverse flavours.

Published: 15th August 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Seaweed flags for a sustainable future

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrate this 77th Independence Day by indulging in a unique culinary journey across India’s diverse flavours. Explore a handpicked selection that excites both your tastebuds and the inner food enthusiast

Platter full 

Embark on a culinary journey that delves into the diversity of Indian cuisine, spanning from vibrant street food to exquisitely-crafted traditional delicacies. Experience a spectrum of flavours, from Maratha’s kaju kothambir vadi to Ganga’s litti chokha, mirroring the varied notes of the Indian national anthem. 
 When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards
 Where: The Creek, Den Hotels, ITPL, Whitefield   Details: 9513677228

Freedom Offer 

Raise a toast to freedom at Boozy Griffin, as they offer a special celebration for the 77th Independence Day. Enjoy mouthwatering food and avail a unique offer with drinks priced at just `76, along with a `500 food coupon.  When: August 15, 10.30am onwards  Where: Outer Ring Road
 Details: 9880437555

Patriotic Brunch 
Delight your senses with dishes like sookhe tinde si sabzi from Punjab and anarosh ilish from Bengal, each representing a regional heritage. Don’t miss out on this diverse brunch.
 When: August 15, 
12.30pm onwards 
 Where: The Hebbal Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Hebbal 
 Details: 9606482968

Culinary Experience 

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru is hosting a lunch in honour of our heroes. Indulge in a variety of dishes, including Awadhi biryani and jalebi fafda, specially curated by talented chefs. Experience a culinary journey that pays tribute to our valiant past and enjoy a gastronomical experience you won’t want to miss.  When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards  Where: Feast, Rajajinagar
 Details: 9632081279

Braveheart Brunch 

Partake in a lunch, honouring the Indian Armed Forces in commemoration of India’s 77th Independence Day, capturing the essence of various regiments’ diversity. Featuring recipes sourced from the Army Supply Core Centre, it ensures patrons enjoy distinct experiences. Try dishes like Ladakh thukpa from the Ladakh Regiment or Kanyakumari fish curry from the Madras Regiment.   When: August 15, 12.30pm onwards  Where: Ministry of Food, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks  
 Details: 7353759831

