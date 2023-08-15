India at number two in internet usage, leads to more child abuse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents must not upload their child’s pictures on social media, is the advice of Ashok Kumar, regional vice-president of International Justice Mission. He highlighted live streaming as well as other cybercrimes involving children while giving the example of a 9-year-old resident of Bengaluru who was illegally uploading high-quality movies with a fake server, tracing the site location to Switzerland.

Online sexual exploitation of children has become a ‘global emergency’ that requires united efforts to tackle it. The number of cases has surged rapidly during and post the Covid-19 pandemic. As per a global survey, 54 per cent of the young population reported having experienced online sexual harm before they were 18 years old. At present, India has the second highest number of internet users in the world, with more than 100 per cent urban penetration of the internet.

Online child abuse cases started being reported in India in 2008, but have increased by significant numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the survey, 83 per cent of kids aged 10 to 14 years use smartphones in India. Out of the total country’s population, 90 per cent of the people own more than one internet connection.

Among such cases, extortion makes up the maximum number while other cases of live streaming and online grooming are increasing too. The victim’s trust is gained until they reach a stage where they’re threatened and abused sexually.

Speaking on online child sexual abuse cases, Ashok Kumar, regional vice president of the International Justice Mission, said cases of online abuse are being reported at an alarming rate.

“During Covid-19, pornography industries reduced their target audience age from 18 to 10. Children are exposed to adult content through cartoon figures. Online grooming is done through games and messenger apps. Parents must be aware of the activities of their children. What they are consuming digitally, what they are doing, and who they are talking to must be known by parents,” he said.

