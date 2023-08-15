Prepare action plan to remove all illegal structures: Karnataka HC to BBMP, state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday said that all stakeholders, including BBMP and the state government, should join together and prepare a composite action plan to remove unauthorised constructions in the city.

“We are of the opinion that the issue in public interest litigation requires a holistic approach and unless all the stakeholders jointly come together and prepare the composite action plan, there will be no progress in the matter and then passing orders by this court and calling the reports from the authorities would be nothing but a paper formality,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal. The court has been monitoring illegal constructions since 2019 by registering a suo motu PIL.

‘Constructions can’t be suddenly stopped’

Going through the report submitted by the amicus curiae, the court said that the city is fast developing and construction can’t be suddenly stopped. Concentrated efforts have to be taken. “We hope and trust that the authorities -- state government and BBMP -- would show a positive approach to dealing with this issue. As various aspects referred already in the order passed in 2019, we call upon the BBMP and state government to file their responses with better particulars and a proper action plan with factual status,” it said.

The court recorded the response submitted by the amicus curiae stating that the demolition notices were issued in good numbers but the actual demolition is minimal and the photographs submitted by the amicus curiae clearly indicated that the approach of the BBMP authorities is selective. The demolition process is initiated only against a handful who are not economically sound.

