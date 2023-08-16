CM Siddaramaiah for development in suburbs, activists say it’s a necessity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing during his Independence Day speech on Tuesday that the government will develop suburban townships in Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur and Magadi, many experts pointed out that it is not a new announcement. They demanded that the government first develop proper administrative infrastructure to implement the announcement.

Vikram Rai, Secretary of Bengaluru Apartment Federation, said, “Every government over the last few terms mentions the development of tier 2 and tier 3 cities and boosting infrastructure on the Bengaluru outskirts. Now, CM Siddaramaiah during his second term too has mentioned developing the peripheral areas, which is not a choice, but a necessity for the government.”

He said the Bengaluru Apartment Federation draws its members mainly from Bengaluru city limits, but now, out of 1,200 members, 100 are from panchayats, where challenges like road, water, power and others needs have to addressed. If there is better infrastructure and administration, the issues can be solved, he added.

Activists felt that before any plans to develop suburban areas, existing slums in these places should be audited and proper planning done.

“With these areas witnessing development, there are chances of migrant labourers settling down and creating unorganised slums. All these factors should be taken into consideration and lands should be identified to provide a decent shelter to these labourers,” said Issac Amrutraj of the Slum Janara Sanghatane.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar too had mentioned about the development of peripheral areas around Bengaluru with educational institutions and industries to arrest the population moving into core city areas.

The topic was also part of discussion at Brand Bengaluru meetings. Many believe that Bengaluru is getting burdened because of people coming for education and employment from other cities. If the same infrastructure like in Bengaluru is extended to the outskirts, some amount of population could be contained, experts said.

