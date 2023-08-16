Cost of refilling water can doubles to D10 in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cost of refilling a 20-litre water can has now doubled, thanks to the hike in power tariff that has affected middle-class families, slum-dwellers and those from below poverty line.

Earlier, the rate for a refill was Rs 5, but it has now gone up to Rs 10. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board have set up water dispensing units across the city to provide clean drinking water to citizens. The units are beneficial especially to people staying in the 110 villages of BBMP and the CMC and TMC areas on the fringes of the city where there is no Cauvery water connection.

express illustration

Zonal BBMP engineers and chief health officers have been given the task of maintaining these units. But officials in the zones said they have nothing to do with the rise in tariff as it is up to those operating the dispensers to maintain them.

“I fill water from the dispenser thrice a week. We are a family of five and I fill three cans each time. We need water for cooking and drinking. Filling each can at Rs 5 was difficult by the end of the month earlier. But now with the price hike, it is almost impossible for us to get water that frequently. We have decided to reduce water usage,” said Shanthamma, a homemaker in RR Nagar. Her husband works as a labourer.

Similar is the concern of Lakshmi, another homemaker staying in Hemmigepura. “I work as a domestic help and I need at least one can a day. I cannot spend Rs 300 a month only on water. The government should look into this and include it under one of the guarantees,” she said.

Bescom officials said these are commercial units and the hike in power tariff is applicable to them.

Santosh K, an operator manning the water dispensing unit in RR Nagar, said he was forced to increase the rate as power charges have increased. It costs a lot to pump and supply water. The cost has to be passed on to customers, he reasoned.

