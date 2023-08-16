Fight among students halts traffic in Bengaluru's Kaggadaspura 

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: A major brawl broke out inside the BEML Township at Jagadish Nagar in Kaggadaspura on Monday evening when three teenage school students tried to beat up another from a different school allegedly over a girl. A relative came to the rescue of the victim, and thrashed the boys with a belt in full public view bringing traffic to a halt on the main road. It took a little time for gutsy voices in the public to stop the beating and call the cops.

HAL police confirmed the ruckus among the school boys and cited a love angle to it. TNIE visited the spot on Tuesday and spoke to residents who witnessed it. One of them, requesting anonymity, said, “I was sleeping around 3.15 pm yesterday (Monday) when I heard loud noises outside and asked my wife to go check if anything was amiss. When she did not return for some time and the noise only intensified, I stepped out to check and saw three boys, who seemed to be in the 14-15 age group, being hit with a belt by an adult. Some residents from the BEML quarters here had come out of their homes and were watching the scene along with passersby on the road. I requested the man repeatedly to stop beating the boys as they were minors and to leave it to the cops to redress any issues. A few others seconded me and the individual stopped his assault. Someone then called the cops.”

Sharing details he had gathered from the crowd, he said three boys belonging to the same school had confessed that it was the third time they jointly attacked the teenager from a different school. “They also conceded that they had used a knife in an attempt to stab him during the second fight as spelled out by the victim. Only after the confirmation was obtained from them, the relative accompanying the victim decided to thrash them,” he added.

The cops cleared the crowd who had brought traffic to a standstill. They later pacified the students and the adult involved in the beating.

An official complaint is yet to be recorded in this connection as any such action could affect the future of the students, said a cop. “We have asked the parents of the boys to come to the HAL police station on Wednesday.”

