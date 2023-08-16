Independence Day fervour engulfs Bengaluru city 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city was filled with feelings of patriotism on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. The iconic Vidhana Soudha, along with many other government and private offices, were illuminated with tri-coloured lights, attracting hundreds of visitors.

As many commuters chose to catch a glimpse of the stunning Vidhana Soudha lit with the Tricolour, the stretch of road near it witnessed traffic jams. Autos, two-wheelers and other vehicles were seen decorated with Tricolour and balloons.

The Air Force Station, Yelahanka, organised a special event as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. In the presence of personnel and their families, Air Commodore Rajesh Bhandari, Air Force Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bengaluru, hoisted the national flag at the Depot Sports Ground, which was decorated with tri-coloured balloons and banners, while patriotic songs were also played.

Citizens take a ride with national flags, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa, Vinod Kumar T

At Canadian International School, students and teachers of 30 different nationalities came together to celebrate Independence Day. “As home and host nation to this diverse community of over 30 different nationalities, it is important for us to remember the heroes and freedom fighters whose commitment and sacrifice allow us to enjoy the lives we lead today. We continue to be inspired by their enduring legacy each year,” said a release.

Nanjundaswamy, former joint director of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka, a 102-year-old cancer survivor, hoisted the Tricolour at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, alongside his treating doctor Dr Shabber Zaveri, Chairman HOD and Consultant – Surgical Oncology.

Round Table India, a youth organisation that is focused on nation-building and striving to promote ‘service through fellowship’ and Ladies Circle India - Area 6, organised the 13th Edition of ‘Freedom Drive’ in the city. Over 30 cars participated in the drive, with the chairman of Round Table India – Area 6, Prateek Kumar and the chairperson of the Ladies Circle India - Area 6, Sivaranjani, taking part. They also honoured freedom fighters on the occasion.

Educational institutions like Narayana Educational Institutions organised colourful fancy dress competitions to promote the values of unity, diversity, and mutual respect among students. Lalbagh was brimming with visitors on Tuesday, who arrived to see the flower show. Tourist hubs across the city like Cubbon Park and Bannerghatta Zoo were crowded, since it was a holiday.

