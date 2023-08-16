Retired Bengaluru PSI held for sexual assault on 7-year-old girl 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 74-year-old retired police sub-inspector (PSI) was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The incident took place in Shivajinagar police station limits on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Hafiz. Police said Hafiz had rented out the first floor of his house where the girl lived with her parents.

On Monday, the girl went to the ground floor to pick up some toys when Hafiz allegedly dragged her to his house and sexually assaulted her.

The girl then told the parents about the incident. “The parents immediately lodged a complaint and the accused was arrested. Both the accused and the victim have been subjected to medical tests and the statement of the girl has been recorded,” the police said.

The Shivajinagar police have booked Hafiz under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigations are on.

