BMTC bus fatally knocks down four-year-old girl  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a BMTC bus on Subramanyapura Main Road near Uttarahalli around 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. The incident happened near the Padmavathi Silk showroom when the victim’s father was taking her on a two-wheeler to her school.

The victim has been identified as MP Poorvi Rao. She was a pre-KG student at a private school on the Uttarahalli Main Road. The victim was the only daughter of MS Prasanna (42), a service provider in a reputed tech company, and Latha (33), a homemaker.

“Prasanna, instead of taking the main road due to peak morning hour traffic, was going through the bylanes. He suddenly came on to the main road from the bylane and the BMTC bus which was coming on the Subramanyapura Main Road rammed the two-wheeler. The girl fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus. People rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said an officer.

The bus was going to Vasanthapura from KR Market. The bus driver Basavaraj P has been arrested by the Kumara Swamy Layout traffic police. The body was handed over on Wednesday afternoon after autopsy at KIMS Hospital.

Two killed as two bikes collide in Kengeri

Bengaluru: A 51-year-old government college lecturer and a 21-year-old kindergarten teacher died in a road accident in Kengeri traffic police limits on Tuesday night. The latter was riding pillion with her friend whose negligent riding is said to have led to the death of the two persons. The deceased are Narasappa, lecturer, and Raksha, teacher. Narasappa is a resident of Ramasandra while Raksha was from Ullal. The incident happened around 11.30 pm on the Maruthi Nagar Main Road. Raksha’s friend, Chandan, a student, is said to have collided with Narasappa’s two-wheeler which coming from the opposite direction. Despite wearing a helmet, Narasappa died on the spot. Raksha, who was not wearing a helmet, died on the way to a hospital. Chandan is undergoing treatment. ENS

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a BMTC bus on Subramanyapura Main Road near Uttarahalli around 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. The incident happened near the Padmavathi Silk showroom when the victim’s father was taking her on a two-wheeler to her school. The victim has been identified as MP Poorvi Rao. She was a pre-KG student at a private school on the Uttarahalli Main Road. The victim was the only daughter of MS Prasanna (42), a service provider in a reputed tech company, and Latha (33), a homemaker. “Prasanna, instead of taking the main road due to peak morning hour traffic, was going through the bylanes. He suddenly came on to the main road from the bylane and the BMTC bus which was coming on the Subramanyapura Main Road rammed the two-wheeler. The girl fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus. People rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said an officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bus was going to Vasanthapura from KR Market. The bus driver Basavaraj P has been arrested by the Kumara Swamy Layout traffic police. The body was handed over on Wednesday afternoon after autopsy at KIMS Hospital. Two killed as two bikes collide in Kengeri Bengaluru: A 51-year-old government college lecturer and a 21-year-old kindergarten teacher died in a road accident in Kengeri traffic police limits on Tuesday night. The latter was riding pillion with her friend whose negligent riding is said to have led to the death of the two persons. The deceased are Narasappa, lecturer, and Raksha, teacher. Narasappa is a resident of Ramasandra while Raksha was from Ullal. The incident happened around 11.30 pm on the Maruthi Nagar Main Road. Raksha’s friend, Chandan, a student, is said to have collided with Narasappa’s two-wheeler which coming from the opposite direction. Despite wearing a helmet, Narasappa died on the spot. Raksha, who was not wearing a helmet, died on the way to a hospital. Chandan is undergoing treatment. ENS