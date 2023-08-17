Centralised control room to take KSRTC services to next level  

Aknisree Karthik By

BENGALURU: By setting up a centralised control room, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) wants to level up their service. Online ticket booking, seat reservation, refund, sending alternate bus during break down, change of route, accidents, etc, will now be updated to the control room on a real-time basis, helping serve the commuters better and keeping them informed about the exact arrival and departure of the buses.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said to TNIE, “Ever since I took charge as the Transport Minister I have been doing the best I can to upgrade the government bus corporations and use the best of technology to deliver good service to the commuters. Setting up a centralized control room at KSRTC headquarters in

Bengaluru, run by a professional team, is one such step.”

The control room will not only be for the KSRTC, but also for the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus corporations. It will be set up with two-thirds aid from the union government and one-third from the state government.

Through the control room, the bus stands will be managed and details of the departure of the buses from the bus stands will be announced automatically through loudspeakers for the benefit of the passengers. Also, during bus breakdowns or accidents, the control room will immediately alert and send an alternate bus so that passengers are not made to wait for long.

During protest, bandh or road closure, the control room will update on the change of route, cancellation of services, etc. The control room will have a team to handle passenger grievances. They will also provide details pertaining to the parcel and courier service.

