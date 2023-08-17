Flyer arrested at Bengaluru airport for assaulting CISF cop who frisked her

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman flyer at Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday for assaulting a security staffer after refusing to undergo the mandatory checks before boarding a flight.

Following a complaint given by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staffer Sushila against the passenger, Neha Gupta, an FIR was filed against the flyer. She has been produced in the court too.

Neha has been booked on under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from performing duty) and Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

According to police, Neha was due to fly by an Air Asia flight to Bagdogra in West Bengal. She had come to Bengaluru looking for a job.

"She was passing through the pre-embarkation section around 10.45 am on August 15 before boarding the flight when the incident occurred. The flyer had placed her luggage on the baggage scanner for checks. She was guided to the Ladies Frisking Booth (No. 2) for the physical examination checks when she refused to cooperate. She was then taken to booth No. 1 for checks. She refused to cooperate again and assaulted the CISF personnel Sushila," police said.

A top CISF official confirmed the passenger had misbehaved with the security staffer.

