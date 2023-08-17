Karnataka sees 22 per cent rise in dengue cases this year 

Namrata Sindwani By

BENGALURU: With the number of patients suffering from viral fever and dengue-like symptoms visiting hospitals increasing over the last few weeks, the health department has observed a 22 per cent rise in dengue patients as compared to 2022.

Dr Mahamood Sharif, deputy director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), said, “A rise in cases has been observed with the maximum number of people being affected in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, with almost 60 per cent (2,969) of overall cases, mainly in east, south and Mahadevapura zones.” He attributed the rise to high migratory population in the city.

From January till August last year, 4,507 people suffered from dengue. This year till August 11, there has been a 22 per cent increase with 5,526 people infected. Mysuru (353), Vijayapura (146), Shivamogga (155), Dakshin Kannada (110), Udupi (126) and Belagavi (135) are the other districts with a high number of cases.

Aedes mosquitoes, carrying the dengue virus, cause the infection. The mosquito also carries zika, chikungunya and other viruses. The Centre For Disease Control and Prevention observed that nearly 400 million people are infected by dengue every year globally. There have been no deaths due to dengue this year, but the toll was four last year in the state.

Doctors said more children are getting severely affected by dengue and other viruses. Social distancing in pandemic years has weakened immunity among children. This monsoon season, dengue, viral fever, typhoid, acute diarrhoeal disease and viral pneumonia cases also saw a rise.

Doctors said water collected inside and around houses should be drained. People should use mosquito repellents, nets and wear long sleeve clothes to avoid infection. If there are symptoms like fever, runny nose, headache or body pain, they should consult doctors immediately.

Measures are being taken to create awareness, particularly among children, while surveillance is being done in schools, temples, households and even hospitals with high patient footfall to study the severity of cases and identify new viruses, BBMP Special Commissioner for Health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said. Around 600 cases have been reported in east and south zones this year.

33% households have viral fever symptoms: Survey

A recent LocalCircles survey showed that 33 per cent of households surveyed in Karnataka currently have one or more individuals unwell with viral/Covid like symptoms.

