Tackling the Text Neck Syndrome

Dr NandKumar Sundaram By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nowadays, children and teenagers are more likely to report experiencing text neck pain than ever before. Text Neck Syndrome is a term used to describe a neck injury brought on by prolonged forward head posture.

The curvature of the cervical spine, the muscles in the neck and shoulder, and the supporting ligaments are all impacted by the forward bending position. Text Neck Syndrome is caused by poor posture and prolonged use of technology, such as mobile phones, without consideration for the natural kinematics of the spine and major joints.

Covid restrictions, online learning, and working from home exacerbate the problem. Due to the restrictions, almost everyone is forced to spend a significant amount of time at home crouched over a laptop, tablet, or mobile phone with their shoulders rolled forward and their head forward.

Signs and Symptoms

Shoulder and neck discomfort that is severe or persistent.

Neck and shoulder stiffness/tightness, which limits range of motion.

Recurrent or intermittent headaches.

Pain in the eyes.

Nerve pain accompanied with tingling and numbness in the upper limbs.

Exercises

Chin Tuck: Begin by sitting up straight and softly tucking your chin to create the appearance of a double chin. Make sure your chin and nose are pointing upward rather than downward. For five seconds, maintain this posture. Repeate the exercise 30 times.

Scapular Retraction: Sit up straight. Your shoulder blades should be lightly squeezed together while you contract the muscles in between them. Hold this position for five seconds and then repeat 30 times.

Pectoralis Stretch: To stretch your pectoralis muscles, place one hand on a door frame and raise it to shoulder height. Lean forward gradually until your chest begins to extend. Repeat three times on each side while holding the stretch for 30 seconds.

Foam Rolling Series: To improve shoulder and upper back mobility.

Tips for prevention

Gently tuck your chin while rolling your shoulder blades back.

Every 15 minutes, step away from your mobile device.

Remind yourself to change positions.

For children, place the device on a table rather on the ground or in their hands.

