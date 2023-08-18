Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman drinks poison outside Bengaluru police station; boyfriend arrested 

Case filed against her; accused had gone back on promise to marry her 

Published: 18th August 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old customer support executive attempted suicide near the Bommanahalli police station by consuming juice laced with rat poison. The victim was in a relationship with her colleague who is alleged to have impregnated her on the promise of marriage and later forced her to abort.  
The victim Priya (name changed) hails from Davanagere and is a resident of Garvebhavipalya. The accused, identified as Harshavardhan, a quality analyst, was arrested by the police on August 14. When Harshavardhan went back on his promise to marry her, Priya went to his parents, but even they did not give their consent. Frustrated, she filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police on July 19. Following this, the accused went absconding. 

On August 14, the police managed to trace him. Expecting that he would agree to marry her, she rushed to the police station in Roopena Agrahara. When he again refused to marry her in front of the police, she came outside and went to a nearby juice stall. After purchasing juice, she mixed it with poison and drank it. When she fell unconscious, a few auto drivers and passersby shifted her to a nearby hospital.

The victim had met the accused at their work place in October 2022. The two were initially friends and later fell in love. The police had registered a case for causing miscarriage and other sections of the Indian Penal Code against Harshavardhan when she complained against him on July 19. 

After she attempted suicide and was admitted to hospital, the police filed a medico-legal case and recorded her statements in front of a duty doctor. “The 26-year-old accused has been arrested and sent to jail. The woman has been discharged from hospital. Even she has been booked for attempting to commit suicide,” said an officer. The woman is said to have requested the police to withdraw the complaint after the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

