Accused in Bengaluru attack cops in bid to escape, shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old accused in a gang rape and murder case was shot in the leg by the Jigani police after he allegedly tried to attack the police staff in a bid to escape. Somashekhar alias Soma, a resident of Byatarayanadoddi near Bannerghatta, is the accused who was shot at. Police constable Madappa sustained injuries as Soma attacked him with a dagger.

The police said a 38-year-old woman, who was a resident of Byatarayanadoddi, was gang raped and murdered by three men on Saturday late evening. The police had formed special teams to nab the accused and three persons - Soma, Harish (33) and Jayanth (20), were arrested.

“On Friday morning, Soma was taken to Hakki Pikki Colony near Byatarayanadoddi for spot maha zar when he picked up a dagger that was lying and attacked the police staff leaving constable Madappa injured. Police inspector Manjunath fired a warning shot in the air but Soma tried to escape. Hence, he was shot in the leg. Both the accused and the injured constable were rushed to hospital,” the police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused trio, all residents of Byatarayanadoddi, were smoking weed at a grove when they found a woman passing by along with her nephew, a toddler. The accused allegedly dragged her inside the grove, where they allegedly gang-raped and murdered her. The incident came to light when the parents went looking for the child and the woman. Soma was earlier arrested in a murder case, police said.

